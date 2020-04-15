Coder Raises $30 Million to Move Software Development to the Cloud

Series B funding round led by GGV Capital with participation from Series A lead Redpoint Ventures

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Coder announced that it has closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by current investor GGV Capital, with participation from Redpoint Ventures, Uncork Capital and In-Q-Tel, Inc. This financing comes on the heels of an $8.5M Series A round led by Redpoint Ventures, bringing total funding to $43 million. As part of the financing, GGV Capital Managing Partner Glenn Solomon will join the Coder Board of Directors. This investment will be used to support an aggressive hiring plan, drive product innovation and increase global growth.

Coder was founded by Ammar Bandukwala, Kyle Carberry and John Andrew Entwistle with the simple goal of helping developers write more code. By moving the development environment to the cloud, Coder's enterprise product quickly attracted customers and investors with its ability to accelerate development workflows. Today Coder provides open-source tools and an enterprise platform that makes it easier than ever for organizations of all sizes to configure, secure and scale development environments, dramatically increasing productivity. To date, Coder has over 10 million Docker pulls, 35k GitHub Stars and is used by many of the world's largest organizations.

"Coder's mission is to make software developers happier," said Carberry. "We do this by automating away the configuration and maintenance of development environments, letting developers focus on their code," added Bandukwala. "In today's rapidly changing environment, it's more important than ever to give engineers the ability to stay productive from anywhere in the world. We're thankful for our investors and look forward to helping our customers continue to drive innovation," concluded Entwistle.

Coder Enterprise orchestrates full-featured development environments, which can be deployed on either public or private clouds. With Coder, all development actions and source code are centralized on an organization's internal infrastructure, giving engineers access to powerful cloud resources and enterprises the ability to remove risks coming from insecure endpoints. Each environment on Coder is created from a pre-configured image, ensuring security, consistency and reproducibility. Engineering resources can be shifted quickly between teams to meet objectives without having to spend time re-configuring development environments.

"The Coder founders are rare talents – they built a platform embraced by both developers and enterprises. The platform showcases the value of centrally managed remote development environments, meaning security and productivity aren't mutually exclusive. We are thrilled to be working with this team and help them grow," said Glenn Solomon, Managing Partner, GGV Capital, and new Coder board member.

Coder Drives Remote Developer Productivity

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, many organizations are implementing remote work policies to protect their employees. Coder is working diligently with existing and new customers to ensure their developers are as productive as ever.

"When I met John Andrew, Kyle, and Ammar, it was clear that they were building something special — they are solving a huge problem for developers, especially in today's remote work environment," said Alex Bard, Partner at Redpoint Ventures and Coder board member. "As developers, they are passionate about the problem Coder is solving and where software development is headed. We are so excited to be partnering with Coder in building this important company."