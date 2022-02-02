Codi Bigsby’s father named ‘person of interest’ in 4-year-old’s disappearance

The father of a 4-year-old Hampton boy who was reported missing Monday is a “person of interest” in the child’s disappearance, police said Wednesday.

Cory Bigsby, 43, has been at Hampton police headquarters willingly — and continuously — for more than two days, police spokesman Sgt. Reggie Williams said at a news conference outside the Buckroe neighborhood where Codi Bigsy was reported missing.

“He has been at police headquarters since the day he reported Codi missing,” Williams said. “He is choosing to be there voluntarily and is answering the questions that we’re asking.”

But Bigsby is not in police custody, is free to leave and “no charges have been issued at the current time,” Williams said.

Cory Bigsby called police at about 9 a.m. Monday to say that he last saw his son at the home about seven hours earlier, at about 2 a.m. Monday. When he woke up, he told police, his son was missing.

But Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said Tuesday that the father’s information isn’t credible, though Williams declined to shed light Wednesday on why he was unreliable.

Codi is a 4-year-old Black male, approximately 3 feet tall. He may be wearing black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

The search for the boy has focused on the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes complex and immediate surrounding area using people on foot, as well as drones and helicopters. Police are now asking the public for assistance identifying areas that Codi and his father visited in the time leading up to his disappearance.

“We’re still seeking information on Codi’s last known whereabouts,” Williams said. “But we’re also seeking information on his father for any information that you may have. Specifically regarding where he shops, who he’s with, and what he does.”

