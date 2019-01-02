Should Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.9%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Codorus Valley Bancorp in more detail.

See our latest analysis for Codorus Valley Bancorp

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

NasdaqGM:CVLY Historical Dividend Yield January 2nd 19 More

Does Codorus Valley Bancorp pass our checks?

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 32%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Although CVLY’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, Codorus Valley Bancorp generates a yield of 2.9%, which is on the low-side for Banks stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, Codorus Valley Bancorp is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CVLY’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CVLY’s outlook. Valuation: What is CVLY worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CVLY is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



