Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.15

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) will pay a dividend of $0.15 on the 8th of November. This means that the annual payment will be 3.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Codorus Valley Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Codorus Valley Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 43%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

EPS is set to fall by 2.3% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 49%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.244 total annually to $0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.4% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Codorus Valley Bancorp has seen earnings per share falling at 2.3% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

Our Thoughts On Codorus Valley Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Codorus Valley Bancorp (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

