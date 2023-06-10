Cody headed to prison for drug trafficking actions

Jun. 9—Authorities are keeping up the pressure on participants in a drug trafficking ring that operated primarily in Fayette County earlier this decade.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Samantha J. Cody, 35, formerly of Glen Jean, was sentenced to prison on June 8 by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing for her conviction of the felony offenses of conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than 50 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine.

In a news release, Ciliberti said Ewing sentenced Cody to serve 60 years in prison for the conspiracy conviction and one to 15 years in prison for the delivery of methamphetamine conviction. The judge ordered the sentences to be served concurrently, and Cody must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

In rendering his decision, Ciliberti said Ewing noted that Cody was a member of and a participant in a significant drug trafficking organization that enabled out-of-state drug dealers to expand their network into Fayette County. The judge also said there was a great deal of harm to the community and citizens of Fayette County due to the organization's drug operation. According to officials, Cody was one of the primary distributors of drugs for Heather Hewitt, who was recently sentenced to up to 90 years in prison as the leader of the drug trafficking organization. Jarod Hendrick, another key member of the organization, was sentenced earlier this year to 60 years in prison for his actions.

In June 2021, the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating mainly in Fayette County. The investigation determined that Hewitt was the leader, and that she was being assisted in her drug distribution activities by others, including Cody and Hendrick. In August 2021, the task force — utilizing a confidential informant — began making purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the drug traffickers. According to Ciliberti, Cody was personally involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from August 2021 through February 2022. At the time of her arrest on Feb. 19, 2022, Cody was found to be in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

At the time participants were arrested, law enforcement seized over one pound of fentanyl, two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of cocaine, and slightly more than $250,000 in United States currency from the Hewitt drug trafficking organization. Ledgers found at the residence of Hewitt and Hendrick documented the distribution of over 14 pounds of controlled substances and documented that Cody was personally involved in the distribution of over one pound of controlled substances, the release noted.

Ciliberti stressed that the hard work of the officers of the task force was vital in ending that drug distribution network.

The crime was investigated by the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the case was prosecuted by Ciliberti and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney R. Wes Toney.

