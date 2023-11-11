Cody Jesus, "The Pride of Navajo Nation"
Cody Jesus talks about competing on the PBR
Cody Jesus talks about competing on the PBR
Score a 50-inch Vizio 4K smart TV for under $250, a massive heated blanket for $50 off and much, much more.
The game maker argues that Google's commissions on in-app purchases are anti-competitive and that Google has exerted its power in the marketplace to unfairly compete by negotiating special deals with developers and manufacturers running their own app stores. Epic pushed to present this case in front of a jury instead of running a bench trial -- a key difference from its battle with Apple over the same matter, which Apple largely won. As opening arguments and witness testimony kicked off this week, we learned a few things about Google's Play Store business.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about some of the biggest results and storylines coming out of a full slate of NBA basketball on Wednesday night.
This beauty has a brilliant lid holder to keep those drippings from making a mess of your kitchen.
Losing everything from gummy worms to pens in the gap between the car seat and the console is frustrating. This No. 1 bestselling invention can help.
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
While its creator didn't delve into the specific reasons for Omegle's shutdown, he admitted that "some people misused [the service], including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes."
Snaptrude — a startup aiming to compete against traditional platforms in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) design sector, including Autodesk, Trimble and Nemetschek — with its modern approach and cloud-based offering, has raised $14 million in a Series A round, just 10 months after announcing its seed funding. With Foundamental and Accel leading the Series A round, the six-year-old startup has raised $21.8 million, including the $6.6 million seed round led by the same investors in January. This is unlike legacy tools, such as Autodesk's Revit and AutoCAD, where users do not get dedicated controls and features to collaborate with their colleagues or get interoperability, the startup said.
Lyft is introducing a "more affordable sort of higher-end ride" in an attempt to offer ride-hail products that customers actually want, CEO David Risher said Wednesday during the company's third-quarter earnings call. The move comes after Lyft has been successful, by some metrics, in regaining market share from Uber by slashing its ride-hail fares. In Q3, Lyft reported 22.4 million active riders, up from 21.5 million in the second quarter, and increased gross bookings of around $3.6 million.
Lyft’s strategy of slashing ride-hail fares to compete with Uber has resulted in slow and steady gains for the company, but competition remains fierce. According to Lyft’s third-quarter earnings, reported Wednesday, Lyft’s active ridership numbers have increased sequentially quarter-over-quarter this year. In the three months ending September 30, Lyft recorded 22.4 million active riders, up from 21.5 million in the second quarter and 19.6 million in the first.
Coach Outlet adds new bags and wallets to its clearance section every week. These new leatherware additions are some of the best deals we've seen to date.
No wonder Americans are so gloomy. A new Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll shows many think a super-strong job market is historically weak.
The word in the Clippers’ locker room postgame — a 111-97 loss to the Knicks after a lifeless fourth quarter — was all about adapting and figuring out the pieces of this new superstar puzzle.
The upcoming Summer Olympics will be the last dance for Steve Kerr.
Russ Bengtson, author of A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers, joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about some of the most famous basketball sneakers, why sneaker promotion has changed so dramatically, and what sneakers fans should be buying today.
One of these 10 custom-made cars will win the 2023 edition of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour and get turned into a 1/64-scale die-cast model.
Jorge Martin uncovers three players who had big games in Week 9 and have been great discoveries for fantasy managers.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Nio, the Chinese carmaker known for its sleek, premium electric SUVs, has started a new round of layoffs as intense competition propels it to cut costs and regroup resources. In an internal letter seen by TechCrunch on Friday, Nio's CEO William Li says the company is expected to reduce "around 10%" of its positions after weeks of discussions over the firm's two-year operational plans. The decision was made based on its newly defined priorities to continue its long-term investment in core technologies; ensure it has the sales and service capabilities to compete; ensure its products and brands are released as scheduled; consolidate duplicate departments and remove inefficient positions; and improve resource efficiency and cut project investment that doesn't contribute to its financial performance in the upcoming three years.
"Feeling connected like this soothes our hearts, our brains and our nervous systems." The post The reason Swifties on Tiktok are using ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ to meme their heartbreak appeared first on In The Know.