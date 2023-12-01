Cody Jinks, Cadillac Three, Calder Allen to play at Tuscaloosa amphitheater

Cody Jinks, the Cadillac Three and Calder Allen will play Tuscaloosa's Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater 7 p.m. Sept. 20, 2024, according to a release from Birmingham-based Red Mountain Entertainment, which books and runs the venue.

More: Rolling into Christmas: How to celebrate the holidays in Tuscaloosa

Tickets go on sale at noon Dec. 8, through www.ticketmaster.com, or at the venue's box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, for $258, $158, $107.50, $87.50, $67.50, $47.50 and $33, plus taxes and fees. For more see www.mercedesbenzamphitheater.com.

Cody Jinks will play Tuscaloosa's Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater Sept. 20, 2024, with opening acts Cadillac Three and Calder Allen.

Jinks played Tuscaloosa's Druid City Music Hall in 2017, and as an opener for Lynyrd Skynyrd at the amphitheater in 2019. Formerly of a thrash-metal band called Unchecked Aggression, the Texas singer-songwriter began switching to country music around 2005, and broke out with 2016 album "I'm Not the Devil," which hit No. 4 on Billboard's country chart. His next three studio albums, "Lifers," "After the Fire" and "The Wanting" all went to No. 2. "Mercy," released in 2021, went to No. 12.

He won Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year award, getting the most radio spins for an indie artist that year, and had songs "Loud and Heavy," "Hippies & Cowboys" and "Must Be the Whiskey" certified platinum, with "Mamma Song," "I'm Not the Devil" and "Cast No Stones" certified gold. Jinks is currently working on his 11th studio album.

Cadillac Three have played the amphitheater before, more recently in 2022 as an opener for Miranda Lambert, and in 2014 with Jake Owen. Originally known as Cadillac Black, the trio comprises guitarist/lead singer Jaren Johnston; bass and lap steel player Kelby Ray; and drummer Neil Mason. The band's cut five studio discs, the most recent "The Years Go Fast" and has scored three Top 40 songs: "The South," "Party Like You" and "White Lightning."

Austin, Texas singer-songwriter Allen cut his debut album "The Game" in 2022, and is working on a new disc, slated for 2024 release.

Reach Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Cody Jinks in Tuscaloosa: How to get concert tickets