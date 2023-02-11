Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician who appeared on "Days of Our Lives," has died at the age of 34.
Cody Longo, an actor and musician who appeared on "Days of Our Lives," has died at the age of 34.
"Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated," the actor's wife Stephanie told EW.
Andrew Kelly/ReutersActor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports. Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. The grim discovery
Actor is survived by his wife and three children
Actor Cody Longo has passed away at 34 years old. The "Days of Our Lives" alum, best known for his work on Nickelodeon's "Hollywood Heights," died in his sleep in Austin, Texas, his rep confirmed to multiple outlets on Friday. Authorities reportedly found his body on Wednesday and a cause of death has yet to be determined. Longo is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their three children Lyla, Elijah and Noah.
Arizona State men's basketball earned a comeback 69-65 comeback win against Stanford at Maples Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2023. The Sun Devils were down 13 at one point in the second half. DJ Horne scored a game-high 18 points to lead Arizona State to victory. Stanford's Spencer Jones had 17 points.
She wrote, "you are our worlds greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling my angel."
ASU got clutch shots from D.J. Horne and Desmond Cambridge and their defense held Stanford scoreless for the last 4:05 as ASU emerged with a 69-65 victory on Thursday.
An airline jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday that it is investigating the incident involving an American Airlines Airbus A321 jet. There were no passengers on board.
Amazon Canada has always been a one-stop shopping destination, especially if you're looking to snag a deal.
The United States and Britain on Friday sanctioned eight Bulgarians for alleged corruption, including the country’s wealthiest man and a former minister who allegedly profited illegally from deals involving Bulgaria's only nuclear power plant and Russian energy firms. The coordinated actions were aimed at countering “systemic corruption ... that resulted in illicit personal gain, undermined the country’s democratic institutions, and perpetuated its corrosive dependence on Russian energy sources,” the U.S. Treasury said in a statement. Bulgaria, a member of NATO and the European Union, ranks among Europe’s most corrupt countries, according to the Transparency International advocacy group, and has been criticized for failing to root out corruption.
These best-selling Amazon items make the perfect gift for the man in your life. From teens to grandparents, every guy is covered on this list.
Paramount has confirmed that Star Trek: Prodigy is coming back in 2023 in a new promo that also has some sneak peeks at the second season of Yellowjackets and the final season of Star Trek: Picard. An old face returns in a new role in the new Flash episode, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the next episode of the supernatural/horror show Servant. Spoilers, start your engines!
Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet clip of her daughter, True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, dancing together to Kanye West’s track, ‘Stronger,’ on Instagram on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s kiddos, North West, Psalm West and Chicago West, made milkshakes on TikTok and Kylie Jenner gave fans a sweet glimpse at her 1-year-old son, Aire.
The "O.C." star reportedly said in 2005 that her publicist suggested that she sleep with the older actor.
Banderas has been married to financial advisor Sansone since 2009
"I think she could just walk out in sweatpants and sing, and that would be just great," the Coldplay frontman told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1
Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes Bakery in Oakland, was pronounced dead Thursday evening from her injuries sustained in a robbery.
A five-year-old girl and her younger brother have been receiving treatment on Friday in a Syrian hospital after surviving a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the city of Harem in Syria earlier in the week. (Feb. 11)
With conference realignment in full swing and the expanded College Football Playoff on the way, 2024 will be a great year for Oklahoma Football.
After a sometimes-emotional debate about immigrants and the nation's border policies, state lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a plan that likely will lead to Florida transporting more migrants to "sanctuary" areas of the country.