Cody Longo death: Days of Our Lives star found dead aged 34

Days of Our Lives star Cody Longo has died, aged 34.

The actor was best known for his 2011 role as Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. His death was confirmed by his representative.

Longo was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday (8 February), according to TMZ.

His wife, Stephanie Clark, reportedly called police to check on Longo at home while she was at work at a local dance studio.

Speaking about Longo’s death, Clark said in a statement that “Cody was our whole world”.

As per Variety, the statement continued: “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

In addition to Days of Our Lives, Longo is known for his recurring roles on ABC Family’s gymnastics drama Make It or Break It, Nashville, and Hollywood Heights on Nick at Nite.

In the latter, Longo starred as Eddie Duran for 78 episodes.

Longo was arrested for domestic assault in 2020. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour assault charge in 2021 after he was charged with the sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.

The actor appeared as a guest star on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Nathan Culver, and played Jo Danville’s son Tyler Josephson in two episodes of CSI: New York.

Longo is survived by his wife and three children.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331.