Cody Moody pleads guilty to aggravated murder in June shooting death, faces life in prison

ZANESVILLE − Cody Lee Moody, 34, of Zanesville could be sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated murder with a firearm specification on Wednesday.

The victim in the case was Timothy Norris.

Officials said Muskingum County deputies were called to a camper on Culbertson Road because of reports of gunshots on June 22. Deputies responded but heard nothing. Two hours later, they were called again and found the caller's roommate, Norris, dead in the camper and four bullet holes in the side of a shed.

Using cellular and Geo-Fence technologies, Detective Sergeant Brady Hittle was able to establish Moody was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Moody later admitted that he intended to kill Norris, Norris' roommate and anyone else that he suspected had responsibility in the death of Jordan Rivera. Rivera's body was discovered on Aug. 5, 2022, in the shed on Culbertson Road. He died of an overdose, according to previous reports.

Norris was convicted in March of failure to report a death and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

“The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office conducted an excellent investigation," Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welsh said. "The investigation consisted of numerous interviews, obtaining and reviewing technological evidence and obtaining a confession from the defendant. This investigation allowed our office to quickly bring an end to this case so all affected parties can begin to move forward as best they can.”

A date for Moody's sentencing has not been set.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Norris shooting: Zanesville man pleads guilty to aggravated murder