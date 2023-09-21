Cody Moody will serve 28 years to life in prison for the death of Timothy Norris

ZANESVILLE − Cody Moody has been sentenced to life in prison.

The 34-year-old Zanesville man previously pleaded guilty to aggravated murder with a firearm specification in relation to the death of Timothy Norris.

Muskingum County Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant in July, at 809 Ohio St., where Moody was taken into custody. The Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office charged Moody with aggravated murder and he was held on a $2 million bond.

"This was not a random act. It was a targeted, calculated act," Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said at the time.

Cody Moody pleads guilty to aggravated murder in June shooting death, faces life in prison

Lutz said his office responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. June 22 at 2295 Culbertson Road in reference to the resident hearing gunshots. Once on the scene, the resident and responding deputies discovered a decreased white male inside the trailer who had been shot. He was identified as Timothy Norris, and the resident confirmed Norris did live at the address with the resident.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to process the crime scene. Their agents and deputies discovered several pieces of evidence at the scene and found evidence of where a shot had been fired from outside the trailer towards Norris.

While investigating the case, detectives learned Moody was in a relationship with Carlos “Ricky” Rivera, uncle of the deceased Jordan Rivera. Jordan Rivera's body was found in the shed located on Culbertson Road property in August 2022. Norris was convicted of failure to report a death on March 27, 2023, and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Footprints 4 Justice striving to bring families closure

Moody confessed that he shot at Norris but failed to kill him. Moody left and returned a short time later to do just that, according to the prosecutor's office.

Moody admitted he intended to kill Norris, his roommate and anyone else that he suspected had responsibility in the death of his boyfriend’s nephew.

Muskingum County Court Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced Moody to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Cody Moody sentenced to life in prison for killing Timothy Norris