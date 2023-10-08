Cody's 10pm Forecast - October 7, 2023
The Phillies dealt the Braves their worst loss of the entire season in Game 1 of the NLDS, and Bryce Harper played a key role.
The Twins joined a list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
The Yellow Jackets scored a 44-yard TD with one second left.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
We had another fun day of college football.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
Bryce Harper led the way as the Phillies made it an uncomfortable day for Atlanta ace Spencer Strider.
Sean Murphy said after NLDS Game 1 that he believes he touched J.T. Realmuto's bat. It ultimately led to the Phillies' third run.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
Messi returned to the field for 35 minutes off the bench, but couldn't find a goal, and Inter Miami's long-shot playoff hopes officially disappeared.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
Biles would have won gold if she wasn't deducted for taking a safety measure on the Yurchenko double pike.
Bluetooth car speakers can upgrade your audio experience in the car. It can connect to your phone and play music, make calls and be used for navigation.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
The basketball legend celebrated his son's birthday on social media.
Here are some of the experts' greatest tips for a smooth retirement.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.