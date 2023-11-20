Coelbren: Girl, 14, appears in court on attempted murder charge

The teen appeared before magistrates in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday

A 14-year-old girl has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of another teenager.

Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court heard the accused repeatedly stabbed another girl with a kitchen knife on Thursday.

She was arrested at 02:30 GMT on Friday after the alleged attack in Coelbren, Powys, and has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

District judge Stephen Harmes ordered that neither girl could be identified because of their ages.

Prosecutor Ryan Colamazzi said the alleged victim, also 14, received five stab wounds and lacerations on parts of her body and there were injuries to her kidneys, abdomen, chest neck and face.

Judge Harmes said that, as the charge was so serious, it could only be dealt with by a crown court.

There was no application for bail and the girl will appear at Swansea Crown Court on 18 December.