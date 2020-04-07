Is Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation (CDE) A Good Stock To Buy?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the fourth quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of December 31. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE).

Hedge fund interest in Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), and Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that CDE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are numerous methods market participants have at their disposal to evaluate publicly traded companies. A duo of the most useful methods are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite money managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a superb margin (see the details here).

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE).

Hedge fund activity in Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CDE over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.