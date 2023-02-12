Coeur d'Alene man convicted for firing rounds near wife, 3-year-old

Feb. 11—A jury last month convicted a 36-year-old Coeur d'Alene man of aggravated assault and injury to a child after he fired several shots last summer into a vehicle that was near his wife and the couple's 3-year-old child.

Keenon L. Keyes will be sentenced March 24 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement, injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of a no-contact order, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office.

Felony aggravated assault is punishable by up to five years in prison and the deadly weapon enhancement allows the court to extend the sentence by up to 15 years.

The maximum punishment for felony injury to a child is 10 years in prison and felony unlawful firearm possession is punishable by up to five years in prison. The prosecutor's office said Keyes has two prior felony convictions, so he will be sentenced as a "persistent violator." That means his prison sentence will be at least five years.

Last August, Keyes' wife left their Coeur d'Alene home after an argument, according to the prosecutor's office. When she returned, Keyes was there waiting for her.

Keyes' wife attempted to run away with the couple's child in hand when Keyes fired rounds into the vehicle in which his wife had just returned and was standing near. One of the rounds went into a neighbor's house across the street.

Following his arrest, Keyes violated the no-contact order with his wife. Keyes was listed in the Kootenai County Jail roster Saturday.