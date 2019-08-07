Coeur Mining: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $36.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $162.1 million in the period.

Coeur Mining shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.17, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

