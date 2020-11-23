COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 16 November 2020 and 20 November 2020

Coface SA
·22 min read

Paris, 23rd November 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 16 November 2020 and 20 November 2020



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session of (Date)

Transaction

Number of shares

Weighted average price

Gross amount

MIC Code

Purpose of buyback

Total 16/11/2020

24,000

8.7609 €

210,262

XPAR

Cancellation

24,000

8.7609 €

210,262 €

Total 17/11/2020

23,000

8.7622 €

201,532

XPAR

Cancellation

23,000

8.7622 €

201,532 €

Total 18/11/2020

35,000

8.8549 €

309,920

XPAR

Cancellation

35,000

8.8549 €

309,920 €

Total 19/11/2020

26,000

8.6095 €

223,847

XPAR

Cancellation

26,000

8.6095 €

223,847 €

Total 20/11/2020

24,000

8.6321 €

207,170

XPAR

Cancellation

24,000

8.6321 €

207,170 €

Total 16/11/2020 - 20/11/2020

132,000

8.7328 €

1,152,731 €

Cancellation


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session of (Date)

Transaction

Number of shares

Weighted average price

Gross amount

MIC Code

Purpose of buyback

16/11/2020

Purchase

865

8.6400 €

7,473.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

745

8.6300 €

6,429.35 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

220

8.6300 €

1,898.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

50

8.6100 €

430.50 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

746

8.6400 €

6,445.44 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

273

8.6400 €

2,358.72 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

646

8.6700 €

5,600.82 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

552

8.6700 €

4,785.84 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

490

8.6700 €

4,248.30 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

12

8.6700 €

104.04 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

703

8.6600 €

6,087.98 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

273

8.7100 €

2,377.83 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

481

8.6700 €

4,170.27 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

861

8.6400 €

7,439.04 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

100

8.7500 €

875.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

554

8.7500 €

4,847.50 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

1,600

8.8100 €

14,096.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

673

8.8100 €

5,929.13 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

372

8.8200 €

3,281.04 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

359

8.7800 €

3,152.02 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

1,303

8.7900 €

11,453.37 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

353

8.7500 €

3,088.75 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

461

8.7500 €

4,033.75 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

361

8.7600 €

3,162.36 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

218

8.7500 €

1,907.50 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

136

8.7500 €

1,190.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

533

8.9400 €

4,765.02 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

576

8.9000 €

5,126.40 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

399

8.8800 €

3,543.12 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

389

8.8800 €

3,454.32 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

362

8.8700 €

3,210.94 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

363

8.8400 €

3,208.92 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

387

8.8400 €

3,421.08 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

21

8.8500 €

185.85 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

542

8.8500 €

4,796.70 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

181

8.8500 €

1,601.85 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

660

8.8400 €

5,834.40 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

563

8.8300 €

4,971.29 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

321

8.8000 €

2,824.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

51

8.8000 €

448.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

381

8.7400 €

3,329.94 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

136

8.7200 €

1,185.92 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

538

8.7200 €

4,691.36 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

365

8.7200 €

3,182.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

638

8.7700 €

5,595.26 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

21

8.7700 €

184.17 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

98

8.7900 €

861.42 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

421

8.7900 €

3,700.59 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

489

8.7900 €

4,298.31 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

275

8.7900 €

2,417.25 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

21

8.7900 €

184.59 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

253

8.7900 €

2,223.87 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

634

8.7800 €

5,566.52 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

11

8.7800 €

96.58 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

464

8.8000 €

4,083.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

16/11/2020

Purchase

500

8.8000 €

4,400.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

1,021

8.7800 €

8,964.38 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

493

8.7700 €

4,323.61 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

478

8.7700 €

4,192.06 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

369

8.7600 €

3,232.44 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

595

8.7400 €

5,200.30 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

352

8.6800 €

3,055.36 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

379

8.6800 €

3,289.72 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

581

8.6400 €

5,019.84 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

203

8.6500 €

1,755.95 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

362

8.6500 €

3,131.30 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

355

8.6300 €

3,063.65 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

360

8.6100 €

3,099.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

521

8.6200 €

4,491.02 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

642

8.6200 €

5,534.04 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

378

8.6200 €

3,258.36 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

161

8.6300 €

1,389.43 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

643

8.6300 €

5,549.09 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

20

8.6600 €

173.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

527

8.6900 €

4,579.63 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

201

8.6900 €

1,746.69 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

793

8.7000 €

6,899.10 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

349

8.7000 €

3,036.30 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

177

8.7000 €

1,539.90 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

286

8.7000 €

2,488.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

169

8.7000 €

1,470.30 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

322

8.7200 €

2,807.84 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

301

8.7300 €

2,627.73 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

651

8.7300 €

5,683.23 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

1,187

8.7700 €

10,409.99 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

353

8.7900 €

3,102.87 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

521

8.7600 €

4,563.96 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

352

8.7600 €

3,083.52 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

351

8.7500 €

3,071.25 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

402

8.7400 €

3,513.48 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

439

8.7800 €

3,854.42 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

449

8.7900 €

3,946.71 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

250

8.7900 €

2,197.50 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

92

8.7900 €

808.68 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

343

8.7700 €

3,008.11 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

352

8.8000 €

3,097.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

388

8.8400 €

3,429.92 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

658

8.8900 €

5,849.62 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

162

8.8700 €

1,436.94 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

201

8.8700 €

1,782.87 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

569

8.8400 €

5,029.96 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

26

8.8400 €

229.84 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

255

8.8400 €

2,254.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

78

8.8400 €

689.52 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

318

8.8400 €

2,811.12 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

44

8.8400 €

388.96 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

412

8.8700 €

3,654.44 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

244

8.9100 €

2,174.04 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

386

8.9100 €

3,439.26 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

729

8.9100 €

6,495.39 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

482

8.9100 €

4,294.62 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

119

8.9200 €

1,061.48 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

239

8.9200 €

2,131.88 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

25

8.9200 €

223.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

130

8.9200 €

1,159.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

418

8.9200 €

3,728.56 €

XPAR

Cancellation

17/11/2020

Purchase

337

8.9200 €

3,006.04 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

49

8.7800 €

430.22 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

45

8.8200 €

396.90 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

772

8.8200 €

6,809.04 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

943

8.8600 €

8,354.98 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

349

8.8600 €

3,092.14 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

651

8.9100 €

5,800.41 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

267

8.9100 €

2,378.97 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

134

8.9500 €

1,199.30 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

799

8.9500 €

7,151.05 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

300

8.9500 €

2,685.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

700

8.9500 €

6,265.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

285

8.9500 €

2,550.75 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

236

8.9500 €

2,112.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

181

8.9500 €

1,619.95 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

700

8.9600 €

6,272.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

240

8.9200 €

2,140.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

141

8.9200 €

1,257.72 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

326

8.9200 €

2,907.92 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

1,335

8.9200 €

11,908.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

569

8.8800 €

5,052.72 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

666

8.9000 €

5,927.40 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

750

8.9500 €

6,712.50 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

269

8.9500 €

2,407.55 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

530

8.9200 €

4,727.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

495

8.9300 €

4,420.35 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

200

8.9100 €

1,782.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

147

8.9100 €

1,309.77 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

501

8.8700 €

4,443.87 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

15

8.8500 €

132.75 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

985

8.8500 €

8,717.25 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

60

8.8400 €

530.40 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

291

8.8400 €

2,572.44 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

153

8.9000 €

1,361.70 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

151

8.9000 €

1,343.90 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

321

8.9000 €

2,856.90 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

430

8.8600 €

3,809.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

300

8.8600 €

2,658.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

45

8.8600 €

398.70 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

333

8.8400 €

2,943.72 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

15

8.8400 €

132.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

347

8.8400 €

3,067.48 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

1,000

8.8300 €

8,830.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

120

8.8300 €

1,059.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

634

8.8600 €

5,617.24 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

496

8.8500 €

4,389.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

50

8.8300 €

441.50 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

700

8.8700 €

6,209.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

628

8.8900 €

5,582.92 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

680

8.8700 €

6,031.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

422

8.8600 €

3,738.92 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

578

8.8800 €

5,132.64 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

160

8.8500 €

1,416.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

360

8.8500 €

3,186.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

563

8.8300 €

4,971.29 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

1,351

8.8300 €

11,929.33 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

86

8.8300 €

759.38 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

260

8.8200 €

2,293.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

340

8.8200 €

2,998.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

641

8.8100 €

5,647.21 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

452

8.8100 €

3,982.12 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

2,000

8.8000 €

17,600.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

43

8.8100 €

378.83 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

586

8.8100 €

5,162.66 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

200

8.7800 €

1,756.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

264

8.7800 €

2,317.92 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

316

8.7800 €

2,774.48 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

192

8.7800 €

1,685.76 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

448

8.7800 €

3,933.44 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

67

8.7800 €

588.26 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

513

8.7800 €

4,504.14 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

100

8.8000 €

880.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

1,487

8.8000 €

13,085.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

237

8.8000 €

2,085.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

425

8.7800 €

3,731.50 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

1,500

8.7800 €

13,170.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

26

8.7800 €

228.28 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

17

8.7800 €

149.26 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

36

8.7500 €

315.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

18/11/2020

Purchase

996

8.7500 €

8,715.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

643

8.6900 €

5,587.67 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

242

8.6900 €

2,102.98 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

699

8.6400 €

6,039.36 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

305

8.6400 €

2,635.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

377

8.6000 €

3,242.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

583

8.6000 €

5,013.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

405

8.5700 €

3,470.85 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

200

8.6100 €

1,722.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

630

8.6100 €

5,424.30 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

45

8.6100 €

387.45 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

750

8.6100 €

6,457.50 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

497

8.5800 €

4,264.26 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

742

8.5800 €

6,366.36 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

83

8.5700 €

711.31 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

78

8.5700 €

668.46 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

194

8.5700 €

1,662.58 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

521

8.5700 €

4,464.97 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

7

8.5600 €

59.92 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

880

8.5700 €

7,541.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

200

8.5600 €

1,712.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

42

8.5600 €

359.52 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

247

8.5600 €

2,114.32 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

654

8.5600 €

5,598.24 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

894

8.5500 €

7,643.70 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

477

8.5500 €

4,078.35 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

432

8.5700 €

3,702.24 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

588

8.6000 €

5,056.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

744

8.5800 €

6,383.52 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

270

8.5900 €

2,319.30 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

680

8.5900 €

5,841.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

518

8.5900 €

4,449.62 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

117

8.5900 €

1,005.03 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

355

8.5900 €

3,049.45 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

310

8.6000 €

2,666.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

99

8.6000 €

851.40 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

478

8.6200 €

4,120.36 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

146

8.5900 €

1,254.14 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

300

8.6300 €

2,589.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

241

8.6300 €

2,079.83 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

209

8.6500 €

1,807.85 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

159

8.6900 €

1,381.71 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

83

8.6900 €

721.27 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

636

8.6700 €

5,514.12 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

120

8.6700 €

1,040.40 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

349

8.6500 €

3,018.85 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

392

8.6500 €

3,390.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

471

8.6400 €

4,069.44 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

360

8.6200 €

3,103.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

21

8.6300 €

181.23 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

457

8.6300 €

3,943.91 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

108

8.6300 €

932.04 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

32

8.6300 €

276.16 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

619

8.6300 €

5,341.97 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

54

8.6400 €

466.56 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

1,125

8.6500 €

9,731.25 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

430

8.6400 €

3,715.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

336

8.6700 €

2,913.12 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

108

8.6700 €

936.36 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

503

8.6600 €

4,355.98 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

353

8.6400 €

3,049.92 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

149

8.6400 €

1,287.36 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

183

8.6300 €

1,579.29 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

289

8.6300 €

2,494.07 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

386

8.6400 €

3,335.04 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

395

8.6400 €

3,412.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

1,000

8.5700 €

8,570.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

19/11/2020

Purchase

1,000

8.5800 €

8,580.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

245

8.5700 €

2,099.65 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

712

8.5700 €

6,101.84 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

281

8.6500 €

2,430.65 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

639

8.6600 €

5,533.74 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

368

8.6900 €

3,197.92 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

589

8.6900 €

5,118.41 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

311

8.6900 €

2,702.59 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

550

8.7000 €

4,785.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

51

8.7100 €

444.21 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

429

8.6700 €

3,719.43 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

1,000

8.6600 €

8,660.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

101

8.6600 €

874.66 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

899

8.6600 €

7,785.34 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

40

8.6600 €

346.40 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

320

8.6600 €

2,771.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

960

8.6600 €

8,313.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

620

8.6800 €

5,381.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

204

8.6800 €

1,770.72 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

346

8.6600 €

2,996.36 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

1,000

8.6600 €

8,660.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

1,000

8.6600 €

8,660.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

432

8.6200 €

3,723.84 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

370

8.6300 €

3,193.10 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

24

8.6300 €

207.12 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

64

8.6300 €

552.32 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

352

8.6000 €

3,027.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

101

8.6000 €

868.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

534

8.6000 €

4,592.40 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

474

8.6000 €

4,076.40 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

663

8.6000 €

5,701.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

669

8.5900 €

5,746.71 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

500

8.6100 €

4,305.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

593

8.6100 €

5,105.73 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

257

8.6100 €

2,212.77 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

692

8.6100 €

5,958.12 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

1,144

8.6100 €

9,849.84 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

614

8.6300 €

5,298.82 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

168

8.6100 €

1,446.48 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

516

8.6100 €

4,442.76 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

870

8.6200 €

7,499.40 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

356

8.6200 €

3,068.72 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

760

8.6200 €

6,551.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

10

8.6200 €

86.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

700

8.6200 €

6,034.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

210

8.6200 €

1,810.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

45

8.6200 €

387.90 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

423

8.6100 €

3,642.03 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

30

8.6000 €

258.00 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

67

8.6000 €

576.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

901

8.6000 €

7,748.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

382

8.6000 €

3,285.20 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

251

8.6000 €

2,158.60 €

XPAR

Cancellation

20/11/2020

Purchase

163

8.6000 €

1,401.80 €

XPAR

Cancellation


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.



Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com






COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker calls for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is on trial for murder, to be elected to Congress

    Anthony Sabatini’s comment sparks demands for his resignation

  • Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

    Incoming presidents "typically want to wait until they have the reins of power in order to put their fingerprints on the policies coming out of the door," Jared Bernstein, who served as President-elect Joe Biden's chief economist during the Obama administration, said this week during a virtual conference. But, he added, Biden would prefer that not be the case when it comes to coronavirus relief, which is "something that should happen now."Biden has entered the coronavirus relief fight and wants a deal done before he's sworn in as president, Politico reports, even though waiting would theoretically increase the Democratic Party's chances of securing a larger deal, which is currently a non-starter for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "They care more about governing than they care about politics on this one," one person in touch with the transition team told Politico.Biden's camp is reportedly focused on ensuring Black-owned businesses receive loans they had trouble securing following the first relief bill, getting funding for state and local governments, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits. The latter issue is where Biden "may have to give something up to McConnell that we really don't want to give up to get" a deal, "but we simply have to do this," another person close to the transition team said. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

  • Trump supporter charged with assault after breathing forcefully on protesters at the Virginia golf course where Trump was playing

    Loudoun County Sheriff's Office charged Raymond Deskins after the incident outside Trump's Virginia golf course on Saturday.

  • China beat the coronavirus with science and strong public health measures, not just with authoritarianism

    I live in a democracy. But as Thanksgiving approaches, I find myself longing for the type of freedom I am seeing in China. People in China are able to move around freely right now. Many Americans may believe that the Chinese are able to enjoy this freedom because of China’s authoritarian regime. As a scholar of public health in China, I think the answers go beyond that.My research suggests that the control of the virus in China is not the result of authoritarian policy, but of a national prioritization of health. China learned a tough lesson with SARS, the first coronavirus pandemic of the 21st century. How China flattened its curveBarely less than a year ago, a novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, with 80,000 cases identified within three months, killing 3,000 people. In late January 2020, the Chinese government decided to lock down this city of 11 million people. All transportation to and from the city was stopped. Officials further locked down several other cities in Hubei Province, eventually quarantining over 50 million people.By the beginning of April, the Chinese government limited the spread of the virus to the point where they felt comfortable opening up Wuhan once again. Seven months later, China has confirmed 9,100 additional cases and recorded 1,407 more deaths due to the coronavirus. People in China travel, eat in restaurants and go into theaters, and kids go to school without much concern for their health. Juxtapose that to what we are experiencing in the U.S. To date, we have confirmed over 11 million cases, with the last 1 million recorded in just the last one week alone. In September and October, friends from China sent me pictures of food from all over the country as they traveled around to visit friends and family for the mid-autumn festival and then the seven-day National Day vacation week. I envied them then and envy them even more now as Americans prepare and wonder how we will celebrate Thanksgiving this year. What China learned from SARSWe Americans are told that the freedoms Chinese now enjoy come at the expense of being subject to a set of draconian public health policies that can be instituted only by an authoritarian government. But they also have the experience of living through a similar epidemic.SARS broke out in November of 2002 and ended in May of 2003, and China was anything but prepared for its emergence. It didn’t have the public health infrastructure in place to detect or control such a disease, and initially decided to prioritize politics and economy over health by covering up the epidemic. This didn’t work with such a virulent disease that started spreading around the world. After being forced to come to terms with SARS, China’s leaders eventually did enforce quarantine in Beijing and canceled the week-long May Day holiday of 2003. This helped to end the pandemic within a few short months, with minimal impact. SARS infected approximately 8,000 worldwide and killed about 800, 65% of which occurred in China and Hong Kong. The Chinese government learned from SARS the important role public health plays in protecting the nation. Following SARS, the government improved training of public health professionals and developed one of the most sophisticated disease surveillance systems in the world. While caught off guard for this next big coronavirus outbreak in December 2019, the country quickly mobilized its resources to bring the epidemic almost to a halt inside its borders within three months. What can the US learn from China?Knowing that there were no safe or proven treatments or an effective vaccine, China relied on proven nonpharmaceutical interventions to conquer the epidemic. First and foremost was containing the virus through controlling the sources of infection and blocking transmission. This was accomplished through early detection (testing), isolation, treatment and tracing the close contacts of any infected individual. This strategy was aided by the three field hospitals (fancang) the government built to isolate patients with mild to moderate symptoms from their families. Strict quarantine measures were also central to preventing the spread of this epidemic, as it was with the SARS epidemic in 2003. This was paired with compulsory mask-wearing, promotion of personal hygiene (hand-washing, home disinfection, ventilation), self-monitoring of body temperature, universal compulsory stay-at-home orders for all residents, and universal symptom surveys conducted by community workers and volunteers. What else could the US have done to be prepared?SARS exposed serious weaknesses in China’s public health system and prompted its government to reinvent its public health system. COVID-19 has exposed similar shortcomings in the U.S. public health system. To date, however, the current administration has taken the exact opposite approach, devastating our public health system. The Trump administration made major cuts to the budgets of the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The last budget submitted by the Trump administration in February 2020, as the pandemic was beginning, called for an additional reduction of US$693 million to the CDC budget. This affected our ability to prepare for a pandemic outbreak. In the past, this preparation included international partnerships to help detect disease before it reached our shores. For example, the CDC built up partnerships with China following the SARS epidemic, to help contain the emergence of infectious disease coming from the region. At one point the CDC had 10 American experts working on the ground in China and 40 local Chinese staff, who mostly concentrated on infectious disease. Trump started slashing these positions shortly after taking office, and by the time COVID-19 broke out, those programs were whittled down to a skeleton staff of one or two. [Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s new science newsletter.]The Declaration of Alma Ata guaranteed health for all, and not just health for people governed under a specific type of bureaucratic system. The U.S. has been, and can be, just as dedicated to protecting the health of its people as China under its authoritarian government. We demonstrated this during the Ebola epidemic, with the launch of a whole government effort coordinated by Ron Klain, who has been appointed White House chief of staff under President-elect Biden.This effort, which included a coordinated response with both African nations and China, improved preparedness within the U.S. and ultimately helped to save hundreds of thousands of lives around the world. A reduction in funding for our public health infrastructure, under the Trump administration, was a divestment in the health of the American people and should not have happened. A new administration that places public health at the helm, once again, will I hope prove to us that health is not just something that can be protected under an authoritarian government, but is in fact a right for all.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Elanah Uretsky, Brandeis University.Read more: * Poor US pandemic response will reverberate in health care politics for years, health scholars warn * Experts agree that Trump’s coronavirus response was poor, but the US was ill-prepared in the first placeElanah Uretsky does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • Republicans dash to defend perilous 2022 Senate map

    GOP leadership is moving quickly to lock down incumbents in key swing states.

  • Biden has reportedly chosen his U.N. ambassador, national security adviser

    President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce Linda Thomas-Greenfield as his nominee for ambassador to the United Nations and Jake Sullivan as his national security adviser, several people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. Thomas-Greenfield spent 35 years in the Foreign Service, retiring in 2017. She served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs and was ambassador to Liberia during the Obama administration. She is now a senior counselor with the Albright Stonebridge advisory firm.Sullivan was one of Biden's national security advisers during his time as vice president and was also a deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state. Antony Blinken, Biden's reported pick to be his secretary of state nominee, also served as one of Biden's national security advisers while vice president.More stories from theweek.com I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Australian PM says misinterpretation of interests behind China tension

    Tension between Australia and China has been driven by incorrect assumptions shaped by rivalry between China and the United States but Australia has its own interest and independent views, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. Australia's relationship with China soured in 2018 when it became the first country to publicly ban China’s Huawei from its 5G network, and worsened this year when Australia called for an enquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.

  • US provides missiles, renews pledge to defend Philippines

    U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration provided precision-guided missiles and other weapons to help the Philippines battle Islamic State group-aligned militants and renewed a pledge to defend its treaty ally if it comes under attack in the disputed South China Sea. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien represented Trump in Monday’s ceremony at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, where he announced the delivery of the missiles and bombs to the Philippine military. Trump pledged to provide the $18 million worth of missiles in a phone conversation with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in April, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

  • Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is shockingly cheap

    An interim trial analysis for Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine found the candidate's average efficacy to be 70 percent. While considered encouraging, it falls short of the rates shown by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, whose vaccines appear to be more than 90 percent effective.Still, the Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate has a few key advantages -- it can be stored at regular refrigerators temperatures for a long period of time, and it's much cheaper than the other candidates, which means it could be particularly crucial for developing nations and rural communities around the world.The vaccine costs just $3 to $4 per dose. In comparison, the Pfizer and Moderna candidates cost around $20 and $30, respectively. AstraZeneca has also made a "no-profit" pledge, and the more-established technology used by Oxford means it will be easier to mass produce cheaply, BBC News notes. Read more at BBC and The Financial Times. > It's ~1/10 the cost of the other vaccine candidates reported so far, and doesn't have to be frozen (just refrigerated). Even at only 70% effective that would still be a big boost for poorer countries.> > And, early data suggests an alternative dosing regime may improve efficacy. https://t.co/r102z6yUqf> > -- Robert Rohde (@RARohde) November 23, 2020More stories from theweek.com I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

  • Facebook is reportedly planning to woo Joe Biden by rolling out new vaccine and climate change features

    Facebook will promote vaccine and climate change information in a bid to please the Biden administration, sources told the Financial Times.

  • Nebraska man arrested for allegedly shooting 4 people, killing 2, at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant, police say

    Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson, authorities said on Sunday.

  • G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord

    It was a move that took effect on Nov. 4, a day after the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden, who has said he will rejoin the agreement as soon as he takes office. Trump said, without providing evidence, that the air in the United States was 7% cleaner than when he took office, and that U.S. renewable energy capacity had increased by more than 30% even as the United States became the top U.S. and natural gas producer in the world. "Every day we're proving that we can protect our workers, create new jobs, and safeguard the environment without imposing crippling mandates and one-sided international agreements on our citizens," he said. Trump's comments were streamed to the virtual gathering on Sunday (November 22).

  • Trump campaign mocked for disowning Sidney Powell after president called her part of the team

    Lawyer has propagated bizarre conspiracy theories about election fraud as Trump campaign lawsuits are thrown out in various states

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

  • Teen who left UK to join IS should not be allowed back, Supreme Court told

    A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return to Britain to challenge the government taking away her citizenship because she poses a security risk, the UK's top court heard on Monday. Shamima Begum, who was born to Bangladeshi parents, left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two schoolfriends. In Syria, she married an Islamic State fighter and lived in Raqqa, the capital of the self-declared caliphate, where she remained for four years until she was discovered in a detention camp.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."> Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/2wEl0kWIoX CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ht8v9oi0O5> > -- CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 22, 2020John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." > "The Republican Party is not going to be saved by hiding in a spider hole. We need all of our leaders to come out and say, 'the election is over.' We're not talking about an abstract right for Trump to use his legal remedies. We've past that," John Bolton says. CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/pUFsiFj7PC> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

  • Protesters defy curfew in Huntington Beach

    Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday (November 18) a curfew on social gatherings and other non-essential activities. Beginning on Saturday, the stay-at-home order prohibits non-essential business from 10pm until 5am each day. One attendee to the protest in Huntington Beach said he'd like to see "curfews go away" and that there are "too many restrictions as is". Signs of a resurgent public health crisis have emerged more starkly across the country, with officials forced to retreat from tentative steps to normalize daily life during what had been a brief lull in the pandemic. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a "strong recommendation" on Thursday that Americans refrain from traveling for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday.