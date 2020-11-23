COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 16 November 2020 and 20 November 2020
Paris, 23rd November 2020 – 17:45
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 16 November 2020 and 20 November 2020
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1
The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Trading session of (Date)
Transaction
Number of shares
Weighted average price
Gross amount
MIC Code
Purpose of buyback
Total 16/11/2020
24,000
8.7609 €
210,262
XPAR
Cancellation
24,000
8.7609 €
210,262 €
Total 17/11/2020
23,000
8.7622 €
201,532
XPAR
Cancellation
23,000
8.7622 €
201,532 €
Total 18/11/2020
35,000
8.8549 €
309,920
XPAR
Cancellation
35,000
8.8549 €
309,920 €
Total 19/11/2020
26,000
8.6095 €
223,847
XPAR
Cancellation
26,000
8.6095 €
223,847 €
Total 20/11/2020
24,000
8.6321 €
207,170
XPAR
Cancellation
24,000
8.6321 €
207,170 €
Total 16/11/2020 - 20/11/2020
132,000
8.7328 €
1,152,731 €
Cancellation
Detail transaction by transaction
Trading session of (Date)
Transaction
Number of shares
Weighted average price
Gross amount
MIC Code
Purpose of buyback
16/11/2020
Purchase
865
8.6400 €
7,473.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
745
8.6300 €
6,429.35 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
220
8.6300 €
1,898.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
50
8.6100 €
430.50 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
746
8.6400 €
6,445.44 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
273
8.6400 €
2,358.72 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
646
8.6700 €
5,600.82 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
552
8.6700 €
4,785.84 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
490
8.6700 €
4,248.30 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
12
8.6700 €
104.04 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
703
8.6600 €
6,087.98 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
273
8.7100 €
2,377.83 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
481
8.6700 €
4,170.27 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
861
8.6400 €
7,439.04 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
100
8.7500 €
875.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
554
8.7500 €
4,847.50 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
1,600
8.8100 €
14,096.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
673
8.8100 €
5,929.13 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
372
8.8200 €
3,281.04 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
359
8.7800 €
3,152.02 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
1,303
8.7900 €
11,453.37 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
353
8.7500 €
3,088.75 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
461
8.7500 €
4,033.75 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
361
8.7600 €
3,162.36 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
218
8.7500 €
1,907.50 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
136
8.7500 €
1,190.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
533
8.9400 €
4,765.02 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
576
8.9000 €
5,126.40 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
399
8.8800 €
3,543.12 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
389
8.8800 €
3,454.32 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
362
8.8700 €
3,210.94 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
363
8.8400 €
3,208.92 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
387
8.8400 €
3,421.08 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
21
8.8500 €
185.85 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
542
8.8500 €
4,796.70 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
181
8.8500 €
1,601.85 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
660
8.8400 €
5,834.40 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
563
8.8300 €
4,971.29 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
321
8.8000 €
2,824.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
51
8.8000 €
448.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
381
8.7400 €
3,329.94 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
136
8.7200 €
1,185.92 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
538
8.7200 €
4,691.36 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
365
8.7200 €
3,182.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
638
8.7700 €
5,595.26 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
21
8.7700 €
184.17 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
98
8.7900 €
861.42 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
421
8.7900 €
3,700.59 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
489
8.7900 €
4,298.31 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
275
8.7900 €
2,417.25 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
21
8.7900 €
184.59 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
253
8.7900 €
2,223.87 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
634
8.7800 €
5,566.52 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
11
8.7800 €
96.58 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
464
8.8000 €
4,083.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
16/11/2020
Purchase
500
8.8000 €
4,400.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
1,021
8.7800 €
8,964.38 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
493
8.7700 €
4,323.61 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
478
8.7700 €
4,192.06 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
369
8.7600 €
3,232.44 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
595
8.7400 €
5,200.30 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
352
8.6800 €
3,055.36 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
379
8.6800 €
3,289.72 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
581
8.6400 €
5,019.84 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
203
8.6500 €
1,755.95 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
362
8.6500 €
3,131.30 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
355
8.6300 €
3,063.65 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
360
8.6100 €
3,099.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
521
8.6200 €
4,491.02 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
642
8.6200 €
5,534.04 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
378
8.6200 €
3,258.36 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
161
8.6300 €
1,389.43 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
643
8.6300 €
5,549.09 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
20
8.6600 €
173.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
527
8.6900 €
4,579.63 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
201
8.6900 €
1,746.69 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
793
8.7000 €
6,899.10 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
349
8.7000 €
3,036.30 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
177
8.7000 €
1,539.90 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
286
8.7000 €
2,488.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
169
8.7000 €
1,470.30 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
322
8.7200 €
2,807.84 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
301
8.7300 €
2,627.73 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
651
8.7300 €
5,683.23 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
1,187
8.7700 €
10,409.99 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
353
8.7900 €
3,102.87 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
521
8.7600 €
4,563.96 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
352
8.7600 €
3,083.52 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
351
8.7500 €
3,071.25 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
402
8.7400 €
3,513.48 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
439
8.7800 €
3,854.42 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
449
8.7900 €
3,946.71 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
250
8.7900 €
2,197.50 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
92
8.7900 €
808.68 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
343
8.7700 €
3,008.11 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
352
8.8000 €
3,097.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
388
8.8400 €
3,429.92 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
658
8.8900 €
5,849.62 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
162
8.8700 €
1,436.94 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
201
8.8700 €
1,782.87 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
569
8.8400 €
5,029.96 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
26
8.8400 €
229.84 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
255
8.8400 €
2,254.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
78
8.8400 €
689.52 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
318
8.8400 €
2,811.12 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
44
8.8400 €
388.96 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
412
8.8700 €
3,654.44 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
244
8.9100 €
2,174.04 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
386
8.9100 €
3,439.26 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
729
8.9100 €
6,495.39 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
482
8.9100 €
4,294.62 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
119
8.9200 €
1,061.48 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
239
8.9200 €
2,131.88 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
25
8.9200 €
223.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
130
8.9200 €
1,159.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
418
8.9200 €
3,728.56 €
XPAR
Cancellation
17/11/2020
Purchase
337
8.9200 €
3,006.04 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
49
8.7800 €
430.22 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
45
8.8200 €
396.90 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
772
8.8200 €
6,809.04 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
943
8.8600 €
8,354.98 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
349
8.8600 €
3,092.14 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
651
8.9100 €
5,800.41 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
267
8.9100 €
2,378.97 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
134
8.9500 €
1,199.30 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
799
8.9500 €
7,151.05 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
300
8.9500 €
2,685.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
700
8.9500 €
6,265.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
285
8.9500 €
2,550.75 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
236
8.9500 €
2,112.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
181
8.9500 €
1,619.95 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
700
8.9600 €
6,272.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
240
8.9200 €
2,140.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
141
8.9200 €
1,257.72 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
326
8.9200 €
2,907.92 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
1,335
8.9200 €
11,908.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
569
8.8800 €
5,052.72 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
666
8.9000 €
5,927.40 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
750
8.9500 €
6,712.50 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
269
8.9500 €
2,407.55 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
530
8.9200 €
4,727.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
495
8.9300 €
4,420.35 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
200
8.9100 €
1,782.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
147
8.9100 €
1,309.77 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
501
8.8700 €
4,443.87 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
15
8.8500 €
132.75 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
985
8.8500 €
8,717.25 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
60
8.8400 €
530.40 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
291
8.8400 €
2,572.44 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
153
8.9000 €
1,361.70 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
151
8.9000 €
1,343.90 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
321
8.9000 €
2,856.90 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
430
8.8600 €
3,809.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
300
8.8600 €
2,658.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
45
8.8600 €
398.70 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
333
8.8400 €
2,943.72 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
15
8.8400 €
132.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
347
8.8400 €
3,067.48 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
1,000
8.8300 €
8,830.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
120
8.8300 €
1,059.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
634
8.8600 €
5,617.24 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
496
8.8500 €
4,389.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
50
8.8300 €
441.50 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
700
8.8700 €
6,209.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
628
8.8900 €
5,582.92 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
680
8.8700 €
6,031.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
422
8.8600 €
3,738.92 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
578
8.8800 €
5,132.64 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
160
8.8500 €
1,416.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
360
8.8500 €
3,186.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
563
8.8300 €
4,971.29 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
1,351
8.8300 €
11,929.33 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
86
8.8300 €
759.38 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
260
8.8200 €
2,293.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
340
8.8200 €
2,998.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
641
8.8100 €
5,647.21 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
452
8.8100 €
3,982.12 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
2,000
8.8000 €
17,600.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
43
8.8100 €
378.83 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
586
8.8100 €
5,162.66 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
200
8.7800 €
1,756.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
264
8.7800 €
2,317.92 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
316
8.7800 €
2,774.48 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
192
8.7800 €
1,685.76 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
448
8.7800 €
3,933.44 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
67
8.7800 €
588.26 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
513
8.7800 €
4,504.14 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
100
8.8000 €
880.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
1,487
8.8000 €
13,085.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
237
8.8000 €
2,085.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
425
8.7800 €
3,731.50 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
1,500
8.7800 €
13,170.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
26
8.7800 €
228.28 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
17
8.7800 €
149.26 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
36
8.7500 €
315.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
18/11/2020
Purchase
996
8.7500 €
8,715.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
643
8.6900 €
5,587.67 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
242
8.6900 €
2,102.98 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
699
8.6400 €
6,039.36 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
305
8.6400 €
2,635.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
377
8.6000 €
3,242.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
583
8.6000 €
5,013.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
405
8.5700 €
3,470.85 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
200
8.6100 €
1,722.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
630
8.6100 €
5,424.30 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
45
8.6100 €
387.45 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
750
8.6100 €
6,457.50 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
497
8.5800 €
4,264.26 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
742
8.5800 €
6,366.36 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
83
8.5700 €
711.31 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
78
8.5700 €
668.46 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
194
8.5700 €
1,662.58 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
521
8.5700 €
4,464.97 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
7
8.5600 €
59.92 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
880
8.5700 €
7,541.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
200
8.5600 €
1,712.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
42
8.5600 €
359.52 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
247
8.5600 €
2,114.32 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
654
8.5600 €
5,598.24 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
894
8.5500 €
7,643.70 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
477
8.5500 €
4,078.35 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
432
8.5700 €
3,702.24 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
588
8.6000 €
5,056.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
744
8.5800 €
6,383.52 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
270
8.5900 €
2,319.30 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
680
8.5900 €
5,841.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
518
8.5900 €
4,449.62 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
117
8.5900 €
1,005.03 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
355
8.5900 €
3,049.45 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
310
8.6000 €
2,666.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
99
8.6000 €
851.40 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
478
8.6200 €
4,120.36 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
146
8.5900 €
1,254.14 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
300
8.6300 €
2,589.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
241
8.6300 €
2,079.83 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
209
8.6500 €
1,807.85 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
159
8.6900 €
1,381.71 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
83
8.6900 €
721.27 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
636
8.6700 €
5,514.12 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
120
8.6700 €
1,040.40 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
349
8.6500 €
3,018.85 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
392
8.6500 €
3,390.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
471
8.6400 €
4,069.44 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
360
8.6200 €
3,103.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
21
8.6300 €
181.23 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
457
8.6300 €
3,943.91 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
108
8.6300 €
932.04 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
32
8.6300 €
276.16 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
619
8.6300 €
5,341.97 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
54
8.6400 €
466.56 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
1,125
8.6500 €
9,731.25 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
430
8.6400 €
3,715.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
336
8.6700 €
2,913.12 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
108
8.6700 €
936.36 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
503
8.6600 €
4,355.98 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
353
8.6400 €
3,049.92 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
149
8.6400 €
1,287.36 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
183
8.6300 €
1,579.29 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
289
8.6300 €
2,494.07 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
386
8.6400 €
3,335.04 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
395
8.6400 €
3,412.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
1,000
8.5700 €
8,570.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
19/11/2020
Purchase
1,000
8.5800 €
8,580.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
245
8.5700 €
2,099.65 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
712
8.5700 €
6,101.84 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
281
8.6500 €
2,430.65 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
639
8.6600 €
5,533.74 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
368
8.6900 €
3,197.92 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
589
8.6900 €
5,118.41 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
311
8.6900 €
2,702.59 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
550
8.7000 €
4,785.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
51
8.7100 €
444.21 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
429
8.6700 €
3,719.43 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
1,000
8.6600 €
8,660.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
101
8.6600 €
874.66 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
899
8.6600 €
7,785.34 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
40
8.6600 €
346.40 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
320
8.6600 €
2,771.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
960
8.6600 €
8,313.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
620
8.6800 €
5,381.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
204
8.6800 €
1,770.72 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
346
8.6600 €
2,996.36 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
1,000
8.6600 €
8,660.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
1,000
8.6600 €
8,660.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
432
8.6200 €
3,723.84 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
370
8.6300 €
3,193.10 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
24
8.6300 €
207.12 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
64
8.6300 €
552.32 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
352
8.6000 €
3,027.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
101
8.6000 €
868.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
534
8.6000 €
4,592.40 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
474
8.6000 €
4,076.40 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
663
8.6000 €
5,701.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
669
8.5900 €
5,746.71 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
500
8.6100 €
4,305.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
593
8.6100 €
5,105.73 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
257
8.6100 €
2,212.77 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
692
8.6100 €
5,958.12 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
1,144
8.6100 €
9,849.84 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
614
8.6300 €
5,298.82 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
168
8.6100 €
1,446.48 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
516
8.6100 €
4,442.76 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
870
8.6200 €
7,499.40 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
356
8.6200 €
3,068.72 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
760
8.6200 €
6,551.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
10
8.6200 €
86.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
700
8.6200 €
6,034.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
210
8.6200 €
1,810.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
45
8.6200 €
387.90 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
423
8.6100 €
3,642.03 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
30
8.6000 €
258.00 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
67
8.6000 €
576.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
901
8.6000 €
7,748.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
382
8.6000 €
3,285.20 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
251
8.6000 €
2,158.60 €
XPAR
Cancellation
20/11/2020
Purchase
163
8.6000 €
1,401.80 €
XPAR
Cancellation
CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET
Benoit CHASTEL
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors
For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.
1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.
