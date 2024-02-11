Cofer is “in a unique position” to better serve the needs of everyone in Sacramento | Opinion

Cofer’s vision

“Two Sacramento mayoral candidates want to hire 100 cops. Another wants to cut the police budget,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 2)

I appreciate the distinctions made between mayoral candidates. As a licensed clinical social worker, I value Dr. Flojaune Cofer’s vision of social workers and police officers working in an interdisciplinary manner for the greater support and safety of the community.

It is also important to recognize that Cofer does not accept any corporate money. She is not beholden to special interest groups. This places her in a unique position to better serve the needs of everyone in Sacramento.

Gail Marie Erlandson

Sacramento

Survival mode

“73-year-old homeless woman trapped in tent during Sacramento storm: ‘I couldn’t move’,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 5)

Most people know the frantic feeling that comes when our luggage is lost at the airport, so can we even begin to imagine what it must be like to lose all of our worldly possessions in a homeless sweep? In simple psychology, Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs explains that humans must have food, shelter and safety before they’re capable of higher thinking. Unhoused people live in survival mode, and we have the audacity to destroy the bare necessities they’ve accumulated.

Emergency Safe Ground Sites are routinely blocked by NIMBY residents. I fully understand their objections, but 10,000 homeless people are camped very close to our backyards anyway, so why can’t we provide designated, supervised camping/RV sites before we endlessly debate their longer-term life issues?

Instead of blaming our politicians, we need to look at ourselves. If we were in their shoes, where would we go?

Bonnie Jacobson

Sacramento

Opinion

Shut down Aliso Canyon

“California and Newsom’s environmental grade takes a hit,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 1)

For those of us closely following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s climate track record, it’s no surprise that his environmental grade is slipping. Our governor has been embracing the title of climate champion on the world stage, but at home, here in California, Newsom’s promises have not matched his policies.

Many communities, including those living through the aftermath of the horrific gas blowout at the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility, are having to continue to push Newsom to keep his climate promises. Just weeks prior to Newsom calling the climate crisis a fossil fuel crisis at Climate Week 2023, the governor’s appointed California Public Utilities Commission approved another expansion of Aliso Canyon — despite residents pleading to shut down the dangerous facility.

In order to not let his climate grade slip even further, Newsom must keep his promises on climate, especially by shutting down Aliso Canyon once and for all.

Andrea Vega

Los Angeles

Do-nothing party

“‘This story isn’t over’: Anniversary of East Palestine train crash brings little closure,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 1)

This article detailing the actions of the railroad industry to prevent needed safety protections should change the minds of those who don’t care which party has a congressional majority. With constant pressure and money flowing in, railroad lobbyists have all but guaranteed that GOP members of Congress will block the legislation, preventing it from coming to the floor. Then, these incompetent, compromised “lawmakers” will chastise the Biden Administration for not taking measures to ensure the very protections they are unwilling to implement.

GOP refusal to act is standard operating procedure. From gun safety to immigration to climate mitigation, doing nothing serves no one. All too often, Republicans identify problems but do not act on solutions. Politics and grievances take precedence over their elected duties. Their extreme partisanship has doomed them.

Choose to move forward. Elect Democratic candidates in 2024. A good start is to elect Jessica Morse in Congressional District 3.

Barbara V Smith

Auburn

Ceasefire resolution

“Ceasefire resolution would help Sacramento speak up for Gaza,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 3)

The wisdom of the United Nations has served us well over the years. Now, the U.N. is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, not to ignore Hamas, but to put an end to the same deplorable behavior. Jewish Voices for Peace is one group among many other interfaith-oriented groups calling for a ceasefire.

I respect Mayor Darrell Steinberg as a person, but I find his position of resisting a ceasefire resolution unfortunate, and not in sync with our broader community. A ceasefire resolution is not a solution to the conflict in Palestine, but it is a beginning.

Gail Marie Erlandson

Sacramento