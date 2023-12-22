Coffee and bakery shop coming to Lawrence Park. When will it open and what's on the menu?

There’s a new business coming to Lawrence Park.

The Park Coffee and Bread Co. will soon be moving into the former Coffee in the Park, located at 4007 Main St.

The space and equipment have been purchased by Michigan native Kristen Davis.

About the new owner

“I bake sourdough and I am a certified health coach, so I started baking sourdough years ago because of the health benefits,” Davis said. “When it became available, I thought it was the perfect spot to open a bakery and coffee shop.”

According to Sarah Trojak, owner of the former Coffee in the Park, the night it was announced that the business would be closing, Davis reached out with interest in taking over the spot.

“I felt instantly that she was the right person to carry on the business in our space,” Trojak said. “She is a perfect fit for the community, and I trust her to carry on what my family and I have worked tirelessly to build over the years.”

The interest led to multiple meetings discussing the future of the shop and what plans Davis had in store.

“I am genuinely so excited for Kristen and her business endeavors,” Trojak said. “I have wrestled with the idea of closing Coffee in the Park for well over a year; partially because we have built such a community following. This is a place to come and hang out on a Saturday morning, and I didn’t want the community to lose that.”

Future business plans for the shop

“We’ll be doing several different coffee drinks,” Davis said. “I’ll be selling several sourdough flavors. We’ll be doing bagels and English muffins. I also have plans to offer some allergy friendly options, gluten free, all dyes, everything that we’re going to be selling there is going to be free of artificial dyes.”

The Park Coffee and Bread Co is also going to be offering classes on making sourdough bread and soap.

Davis said she hopes the shop will be ready to open on Feb. 6.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: The Park Coffee and Bread Co. bakery spot coming to Lawrence Park PA