New coffee bar opens + Tamale shop moves to Richland + other changes

Swigg Coffee Bar has opened a second location in Tri-Cities.

In addition to coffee and beverages, the new West Richland Swigg offers breakfast pastries and an ambitious food menu that includes grilled cheese sandwiches, flatbread dishes, charcuterie boards and an El Fat Cat Grill burrito.

It also offers a rotating lineup of regional beers and wines.

The new shop is at 1472 Bombing Range Road. Hours are 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday to Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Sundays.

The original Swigg is at 4854 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco. Its hours are 5 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Thursday, 5 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, and 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Eat Hot Tamales now in Richland

Eat Hot Tamales, which launched in the Pasco Specialty Kitchen, moved to Richland in May.

The business is now at 608 Williams Blvd., Richland. Its food truck is parked on Burden Boulevard on weekends with hours of 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

The business is now at 608 Williams Blvd., Richland. Its food truck is parked on Burden Boulevard on weekends with hours of 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Eat Hot Tamales makes various fresh tamales, including chicken and green tomatillo sauce, pork with red guajillo sauce and cream cheese with jalapeno. It also makes two vegan varieties and a vegetarian one.

Richland store hours are 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., Monday to Friday for takeout and delivery. Pre-orders are required for weekend deliveries. Follow it on Facebook at eathottamales or visit the website, eathottamales.com.

Mis Raices Cafe By Legacy restaurant, has taken over the former Eat Hot Tamales shop at 2521 W. Kennewick Ave. in Kennewick. Felix Alvarez and Susana Montenegro are listed as the owners in state corporation records of the mexican traditional breakfast & lunch business .

The tamale shop’s old Kennewick quarters, 2521 W. Kennewick Ave., is being converted into a Mexican cafe by the owners of Legacy Barber Shop, located next door.

J. Felix Alvarez and Susana Montenegro secured a business license for Mis Raices Cafe By Legacy in September. A license to sell beer is pending.

Jacksons Food Stores

Jacksons Food Stores (Jacksons) has taken over operations of five convenience store and gas station locations around the Tri-Cities area. Customers will have access to new perks from Jacksons, including bean to cup coffee selections, an enhanced beer and wine selection, Frazil slush drinks and Jacksons Let’s Go Rewards. This is one of the five locations at 1400 West 27th Avenue in Kennewick.

Jacksons Food Stores, based in Meridian, Idaho, has taken over five Sun Pacific Energy stations and convenience stores in the Tri-Cities.

Jacksons announced that the stores were transferred as part of a larger acquisition between PacWest Energy LLC with Jackson Energy and Sun Pacific Energy Inc.

Sun Pacific’s convenience stores and other wholesale energy operations were taken over by PacWest and Jackson Energy.

It said it would retain nearly all Tri-Cities personnel and the Firehouse Subs businesses attached to each. Rebranding started in early December.

The stores are at:

6255 Keene Rd., West Richland.

2607 Kingsgate Way, Richland.

10799 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick

1400 West 27th Ave., Kennewick

838 E. Uhling Rd., Burbank

