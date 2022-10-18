‘Coffee with a Cop’ brings community, officers together

Police officers got a chance to chat with community members Tuesday morning over a cup of coffee and a donut.

The East Busway Wilkinsburg Station was filled with blue uniforms. More than 30 police officers from 16 departments — including the FBI, Port Authority, state troopers and Allegheny County and city police — showed up for Coffee with a Cop, an annual, nationwide event. This one was organized by the group Allegheny County Communities and Police Together.

Community members catching the bus got the chance to talk with officers.

“I just thanked them for their service. It’s so good to see them,” said Anna Marie Rompela.

The event comes a few days after a North Side shooting that killed three people, including two women who were waiting at a bus stop.

Port Authority police say they will continue regular patrolling several times a week.

Police said this event is an opportunity to address concerns, bridge the gap and interact with community members in a positive way.

