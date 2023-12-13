LAKE TWP. − The next Coffee with a Cop event will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 at Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market, 1289 Edison St. NW.

The community is invited to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know the members of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office better. The Coffee with a Cop program is a national initiative adopted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s director of community engagement at 330-430-3889. Citizens can also communicate with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office using the mobile app, which can be downloaded for free via the app store on any smartphone by searching Stark Sheriff Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Coffee with a Cop planned at Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market