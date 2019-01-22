Coffee delivery: Starbucks announces partnership with Uber Eats

Twitter More

The worst part about buying a cup of coffee every morning is waiting in line with dozens of other cranky commuters itching for a fix of caffeine. Lucky for you, Starbucks and Uber have a solution.

Starbucks announced Tuesday that it's partnering with Uber to deliver coffee, snacks, and other beverage and food items in six major U.S. cities. Customers will be able to make delivery orders using the Uber Eats app.

Starbucks is launching its delivery program today in San Francisco, and it will roll out the program to stores in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C. in the coming weeks. Read more...

