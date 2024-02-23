Need a coffee fix? These are the top coffee shops in York County, according to Yelp

If you need a good coffee every day to keep you going, you're not alone. The National Institutes of Health says that 75% of the U.S. population over the age of 20 reported drinking coffee in 2023, and 49% reported drinking coffee daily.

A cup of coffee can get you moving in the morning, keep you moving in the afternoon, and it can even help you unwind and relax with friends. It's also worth noting that coffee drinking is on the rise as alcohol consumption is dropping and more people are living a sober lifestyle.

York County has a lot of great local coffeeshops to help you get your coffee fix. According to Yelp reviews, these are the top 8 in the county.

Harmony Café: 46 W. Philadelphia St., York

Yelp rating: 5.0

Harmony Café is in the former location of Molly's Courtyard Café in downtown York, next door to York's Central Market House.

The coffee is delicious and they have a wide selection of food items to go with it.

"Wonderful, welcoming, and warm atmosphere," one review said.

The new Harmony Cafe will receive new colors inside and retain the use of the outdoor courtyard.

More on Harmony Cafe: Caffeine Scene: Molly's Courtyard Café to become Harmony Café, run by longtime barista

Ghouls and Grinds: 455 Carlisle St., Hanover

Yelp rating: 5.0

Ghouls and Grinds has become so popular, it had to open a second location.

"The artwork and decor inside is spooky and eclectic, lots of Harry Potter and Nightmare Before Christmas," one review said.

"Walking into this cute little shop I felt like we instantly transported to a different world. The decor is charming," said another.

"The Maple French Toast coffee is so good I could drink it black, and I hate black coffee. The menu makes my mouth water and it is difficult to choose just one drink, so I guess I will be coming here again," a third reviewer commented.

Ghouls and Grinds' new location houses more space for tables and chairs for guests to stay awhile, as well as enough room to host future events such as art classes, book clubs and more.

More on Ghouls and Grinds: Ghouls and Grinds brings more scares (and food) to Hanover with second location

Rustic Cup: 50 W. Maple St., East Prospect

Yelp rating: 4.9

Rustic Cup offers "specialty coffee, espresso, organic loose-leaf tea, smoothies, ice cream, vegan options and gluten-free menu items."

Reviews say that the barista is knowledgeable and the drinks are "high quality." Others called it a "cute little coffee shop" that is located "off the beaten-path."

"A real coffee shop. Wonderful selection. Wide selection - expertly prepared, with attention to detail. Exceptional coffee," one review said.

Ikigai Coffee: 11 York St., Hanover

Yelp rating: 4.9

Ikigai Coffee opened during the pandemic and quickly gained a following. This cute little downstairs shop is located right off of York Street by the McAllister Hotel Apartments, and it offers a wide variety of espresso and coffee products.

"This coffee shop is most definitely unique and in a class all of its own," one review said.

“Hidden little gem of a coffeehouse located in downtown Hanover!” said another.

Grounding Coffee: 252 N. Franklin St., Suite C, Red Lion

Yelp rating: 4.7

Grounding recently opened in Red Lion, and it was an immediate hit. Reviews mention that it has ample seating across its two floors and that it is in a beautiful location.

"I love the vibe of this coffee shop, it is a fun experience. The coffee is very good. The staff are friendly and welcoming!" one review said.

More on coffee: Celebrate National Coffee Day with a week-long coffee crawl in York County

The Green Bean Roasting Company: 100 S. Beaver St., York

Yelp rating: 4.6

The Green Bean Roasting Company bills itself as "your friendly, neighborhood coffee shop" and it serves coffee that is roasted on-site with a selection that changes daily.

One review said this was one of the top three coffeeshops in York, and another said it is "absolutely the best place" to get coffee in York.

"I come here every Friday morning and it never fails. Perfect coffee house," one review said.

More on Green Bean Roasting Company: Pumpkin spice and all things nice: York County's fall foodie guide

Green Bean Roasting Company is a quaint coffee shop in downtown York that offers many specialty drinks.

Restless Coffee Co.: 2599 South Queen St., York

Yelp rating: 4.6

Restless Coffee Co. has been open less than a year and it's already a local favorite. It has amazing food and drinks, and a cute atmosphere that feels relaxing and cozy.

The cinnamon toast is incredible, and reviews say it's "a new favorite" place to go for a great cup of coffee.

A pumpkin spice latte at Restless Coffee Co., 2599 S. Queen St., York

More on Restless Coffee Co.: 'Restless' for a new coffee shop in York suburbs? Try this spot in Olde Tollgate Village

Belmont Bean Co.: 18 S Belmont St., York

Yelp rating: 4.5

Reviews mention everything from the coffee to the atmosphere, saying that Belmont Bean Co. is an "amazing" place with friendly service to get a great cup of coffee.

"A hidden gem. This place has such a fun selection of drinks," one review said.

A cinnamon bun from Belmont Bean. The dough was soft, yet flaky, and had a hint of sweetness and cinnamon. The icing was a luscious blend of butter and cream cheese, reminiscent of a homemade essence.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: These are the top coffee shops in York County PA according to Yelp