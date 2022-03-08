Coffee Industry Braces for More Supply Chain ‘Chaos’ as Oil Soars

(Bloomberg) -- Coffee supply chains already buckling from the pandemic and adverse weather are likely to worsen with the current run-up in oil costs, signaling even higher prices for one of the world’s favorite beverages.

That’s the view of coffee and shipping executives including Thomas Hartley, president and owner of Hartley Transportation, who say that the fuel-expense surge is hitting as the industry continues to grapple with a host of logistics snags. Those include elevated transportation costs, a lack of shipping containers and a shortage of truck drivers and other workers.

“It’s going get more painful with surging energy costs,” Hartley said during a virtual event hosted by the National Coffee Association.

While supply-chains woes have spared few industries globally, coffee and some other crops have been hit especially hard. That’s because surging transportation expenses are compounding the impact on prices of a slump in crop production in Brazil, the world’s biggest exporter of coffee, sugar and soybeans. Arabica coffee futures surged 76% last year and were among the best performers in the Bloomberg Commodity Index.

Meanwhile, the existing supply snags are showing few signs of easing, even as worst of the pandemic starts to subside.

Janet Colley Morse, vice president of Dupuy Group, a warehousing firm, says her company is having trouble hiring loaders and administrative personnel, and challenges can vary from port to port. A dearth of trucks to get into the ports to pick up containers has resulted in up to four-week delays, which backs up the entire supply chain, John DeMuria, trader with Volcafe, said during a question-and-answer session at the coffee event.

Coffee is one of the top-traded commodities, and giant supplier Brazil has seen record demand for bookings, said Luca Scamardella, an import trade manager at Mediterranean Shipping Company. Companies are trying to modify capacity and adjust schedules, and some business has been diverted from especially congested ports such as Long Beach in California to less-backed up sites in other cities.

Still, Coffee trade logistics remain “chaotic,” Hartley Transportation’s Hartley said.

“Our vendors are extremely challenged with extra demand since the summer 2020, a turning point from the pandemic low,” said Mediterranean Shipping’s Scamardella.

