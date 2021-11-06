Coffee man found guilty of murder, arson in 2013 case

Nov. 6—DOUGLAS — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that Timothy Larue Sheffield, 59, was convicted of murder and arson in connection with a 2013 incident involving the death of his wife. Sheffield was sentenced to life in prison.

"The victim was tragically shot in the head and left in the residence, which was subsequently set ablaze," King said in a news release. "I commend the work of all involved agencies and am grateful justice was served in this inhumane case."

Sheffield was found guilty by the Waycross Judicial Circuit. The department's Arson Investigations Unit assisted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff's Office, and Coffee County Fire Department with this investigation.