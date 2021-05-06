Coffee sentenced in shaken baby case

May 6—PRINCETON — A local man who was convicted last April of inflicting the injuries that left a baby boy blind and with serious brain damage was sentenced Wednesday to a term of two to 10 years in prison, the maximum allowed for child abuse resulting in serious injury.

Michael David Coffey, 32, of Bluefield was charged in April 2018 with child abuse resulting in serious injury. In that case, a 4 and a half month old baby who was in his care was injured. A circuit court jury convicted him on April 1 this year after a two-day trial.

The case started on April 11, 2018 after the baby's mother, Tuesday Earnest, brought her son, Alexander, to the emergency department at Princeton Community Hospital (PCH). The physician who examined him testified during the trial that the baby was lethargic, and that the mother informed him that her son had been vomiting; an infection or dehydration, which has similar symptoms, was suspected at that time. He said that he urged the mother to have her son stay at the hospital overnight, but was told that a regular check-up was scheduled with his pediatrician the next day. Earnest was told to bring her son back to the hospital if his condition changed during the night.

The mother was away at work when the injuries were inflicted.

Earnest called her son's pediatrician, Dr. Jamie Blankenship, the morning of April 12, 2018 and had his check-up rescheduled from afternoon to the morning. Blankenship testified that Alexander was lethargic, "listless," and was "noticeably uncomfortable." He did not move unless stimulated. Blankenship told Earnest to take her son back to PCH.

The physician who examined Alexander during his second visit to PCH, Dr. Matthew Dellacona, testified that the space on top of the baby's head where skull bones have not yet closed had swelling at that time. Scans showed bleeding inside the brain, "significant swelling" and a possible fracture. Dellacona said he immediately called the critical care team at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to make sure "the best treatment was provided and the most expeditious transport" was arraigned. Alexander and his mother were flown by helicopter to the Roanoke, Va. hospital.

Lisa Yates RN, who works for Carilion and consults in pediatric abuse cases, testified that Alexander's injuries "suggested non-accidental trauma."

Another medical professional, Dr. Randal Rupple with Carilion clinic in Roanoke, Va., testified that he was the ICU physician on duty when Alexander was admitted. The baby had a skull fracture, a stroke and swelling in his brain. Rupple said the force which caused the skull fracture was equivalent to the force generated by a three to four-story fall, and that "he was clearly shaken."

Coffey was brought Wednesday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for sentencing. Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran told the court that he felt that the available sentence was "woefully inadequate." Cochran asked the court to impose the highest sentence possible and place Coffey under supervision for 50 years.

Attorney Caitlyn Flanagan-Morgan, who represented Coffey with attorney John Byrd, said that Coffey still maintained his innocence. She said that he lacked a criminal record, and asked the court for alternative sentencing.

The child's father, Elijah Ofsa, addressed the court. He said that his son, now 3 years old, cannot feed himself, "cannot see the beauty all around him," cannot play, has limited use of his right arm and has daily seizures. Alexander requires constant care, and Ofsa said that he had to leave his job in order to help care for him.

"Michael Coffey is an evil monster who hurt a sweet, perfect and innocent baby," Ofsa said.

In a brief statement read by an employee of the prosecuting attorney's office, Earnest said her family would forever be haunted by "what if that day never happened."

Both parents asked the court to impose the maximum sentence.

Coffey chose not to address the court.

Swope said that the trial's result showed the Coffey was guilty.

"Everybody got their day in court and the evidence I heard convinces me even more that the right person was convicted," he said.

Swope sentenced Coffey to the maximum term of two to 10 years in prison and a mandatory $5,000 fine. Swope told Coffey that he would recommend to state authorities that he serve 10 years. Coffey could discharge the sentence in five years with good behavior. Swope also placed Coffey under supervision for 50 years, and told him that he could return to prison if its requirements are violated.

Attorneys for both the state and defense did "a great job" on a serious case, Swope said.

Flanagan-Morgan said that Coffey planned to appeal his conviction. A new attorney will represent him during the appeal process.

Coffey was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail to await transfer to the state prison system.

