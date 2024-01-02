Coffee shop and record store in midtown Sacramento is closing. Here’s why — and when

A midtown Sacramento cafe known for its coffee drinks and vinyl record collection will close early next year.

Pressed Coffee and Records is closing its doors at 1725 L St. due to rent increases, the business owners said in a Dec. 22 Instagram post.

“Since early October (and after the second significant annual increase in rent in September), we have been in negotiations with our landlord to decrease our rent based on the fact that office workers have not returned to midtown (and) downtown,”the post read.

The cafe received a 30-day notice on Dec. 20 and officially shutter on Jan. 13.

“I am certain that this isn’t the end and you will see some more news on that soon,” the cafe’s owners said in the post.

What is Pressed Coffee and Records?

Pressed Coffee and Records first opened its doors in midtown Sacramento in 2021, the Sacramento Business Journal reported.

The cafe, which doubles as a record shop, offers a menu of espresso coffee drinks and small bites such as veggie burritos and falafal wraps.

It also serves as a “gathering space and place of respite” for the community, according to the Instagram post.

Pressed Coffee and Records will be closed for the holidays until Thursday, but will be reopen Friday for its final week.

The business will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.