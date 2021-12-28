Coffee shop and a store are latest victims in slew of Kennewick robberies

Police believe two early morning robberies that happened at Kennewick businesses four miles apart are connected.

Officers were called to Circle K at the corner of Canal Drive and Edison Street at 6 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a robbery.

They were en route to the convenience store when emergency dispatchers got word of another robbery having just occurred at The Human Bean on West Clearwater Avenue.

“These incidents are likely related, and Kennewick detectives are now investigating both incidents,” according to a news release.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies responded to both scenes to assist police.

No further details on the robberies were released, including how many suspects were involved and whether a weapon was used.

Kennewick police have been dealing with an increase in robberies in recent months.

Anyone who has information on either Tuesday incident, or prior unsolved store robberies, is asked to call police at 509-628-0333.

Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.