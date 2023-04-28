Coffee stands robbed overnight in SeaTac, Sumner

Coffee stands in SeaTac and Sumner were both robbed early Friday by suspects who implied they had weapons.

The first robbery happened in Sumner. At about 12:05 a.m., police were called to a robbery at a coffee stand on 136th Avenue.

The suspects were two women and a man. One of the suspects implied they had a weapon, according to Sumner police.

They fled in a vehicle. No one was hurt.

The Sumner Police Department said that its officers had heard about other similar robberies in the region and are working with law enforcement agencies in those areas.

The second robbery happened in SeaTac.

At about 12:50 a.m. Friday, King County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Big Foot Java, at 20635 Military Road South, for a robbery.

A vehicle with three people inside pulled up to the stand’s window, implied they had a gun and demanded money.

They took cash and then drove away before deputies arrived.

No one was hurt.

No descriptions of the suspects or vehicles in the robberies have been released.