Coffee thrown during ‘domestic assault’ sends dad to hospital with burns, NC cops say

A dad was flown to a hospital with burns after coffee was thrown on him in North Carolina, officials said.

The man was involved in a confrontation with relatives when the hot drink was tossed, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported just after noon on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Deputies said it happened in Rowland, a town roughly 110 miles southwest of Raleigh and near the South Carolina border.

The man and his daughter were involved in a “domestic assault” when another family member joined, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. One person reportedly was cut during the incident and refused medical care.

“The father was airlifted to an undisclosed medical center to receive treatment for burns sustained during the confrontation,” deputies said in their news release.

The case is listed as “simple assault & battery” in a sheriff’s office’s incident report. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 16 didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information about possible charges.

Officials said an investigation was ongoing.

Customer throws hot soup in cashier’s face after plastic lid melted, Texas cops say