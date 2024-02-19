Coffeehouse to be held at Friedens Lutheran Church

The Friedens Lutheran Church next coffeehouse is set for 7 p.m. Friday. There is no admission charge, however donations are accepted at the door. The entertainment will be provided by Echo Valley.

Echo Valley's lively, animated performance will leave the audience tapping its feet. With their bright retro apparel and energetic stage presence, these five sisters and one brother impress with their tight sibling harmonies and multi-instrument talents. They have been entertaining people of all ages since 2009 with their variety of bluegrass, gospel, retro and grassicana styles.

Echo Valley plays more than 60 dates a year. They were selected as an Official Showcase Band for IBMA 2022 and also selected to perform at the Pennsylvania Fairs and Showmen Convention in 2022. A few of their notable appearances have been: Dollywood Theme Park's Barbeque and Bluegrass Festival, Mohican Bluegrass Festival, West End Fair, Three Rivers Arts Festival in Pittsburgh and the Tri-State Bluegrass Festival.

This farm-raised, western Pennsylvania band has released 4 albums – Echo Valley (2016), Rise and Shine (2018), Christmas With Echo Valley (2018) and Wildest Dreams (2022) produced by Donna Ulisse.

Members of the family of musicians: Emmaline is the bass player, Emily sings lead soprano and plays fiddle, Dolly plays mandolin, Olivia sings and plays fiddle and banjo, David plays banjo, and Lizzie sings alto and lead and plays guitar.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Echo Valley Bluegrass Coffeehouse at Friedens Lutheran Church