Coffeyville man will serve at least 25 years in prison for young mother’s 2019 murder

A southeast Kansas judge on Tuesday sent a Coffeyville man to prison for life for his role in a drive-by shooting that killed a young mother in 2019.

Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, is eligible for parole after serving 25 years of the life sentence, the office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Wednesday. He pleaded no contest in December to the first-degree murder of 19-year-old Kimberly D. Meeks, who was shot while walking with a 19-year-old man at an intersection in Independence on Dec. 14, 2019. Authorities have said Meeks was hit by at least one bullet fired from a vehicle that then fled.

Mason was arrested at his Coffeyville home the day after the deadly shooting.

Montgomery County District Court Judge F. William Cullins imposed the sentence, Schmidt’s office said.