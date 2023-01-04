Coggeshall swans believed to be killed by ball-bearing catapults

Essex Police asked anyone with information to call them quoting crime reference 42/892/23

Four swans have been killed by what police believe are suspects firing metal ball bearings from catapults.

Officers were called to the pond at Grange Hill in Coggeshall, Essex, at 20:30 GMT on Monday.

Three of the swans were found dead and a fourth died while being treated at a local veterinary practice.

Essex Police said it was investigating under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

The force asked anyone with information, such as doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact them and quote the crime reference number 42/892/23.

BK Waste Management, which provides waste services across Essex, described the killings as "shocking behaviour" and said itself and another company were offering a £2,000 reward to anyone who could provide information that led to an arrest.

