BRIGHTON — One of two women charged in the theft of high-end cognac from the Green Oak Township Costco has been bound over to circuit court.

The pair are accused of stealing nine bottles of Remy Martin cognac worth $671.91 on March 9. Laticka Chambers, 44, was bound over following her examination Monday, April 17.

More: Women face charges after $700 worth of Remy Martin cognac stolen near Brighton

Chambers has been charged with organized retail crime and first-degree retail fraud. No further court dates have been set. Chambers is currently out on bond.

Kaiesha Sutton, 31, was scheduled for examination April 17, but has been rescheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. May 24. Sutton has been charged with unarmed robbery, organized retail crime and first-degree retail fraud.

Police encountered three people around 1:45 p.m. March 9 at Costco. As responders arrived, the suspects fled on foot with merchandise before entering a vehicle and attempting to leave the scene, police said.

Officers determined one of the suspects assaulted a Costco employee when confronted about the theft.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

They also believe two of the suspects were involved in a similar incident at the store on March 6, in which $701.88 worth of alcohol was stolen. They remain suspects in thefts at several other similar stores in southeast Michigan.

One person was released after police determined she had no knowledge of or involvement in the theft.

Police don't believe the incident is related to the theft at Ulta Beauty in Green Oak in January.

— Contact reporter Patricia Alvord at palvord@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Cognac theft suspect bound over to circuit court, another awaits hearing