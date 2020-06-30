Cognitive GRC Limited launches following management buyout of Cordium Asia Limited

HONG KONG, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive GRC Limited (Cognitive GRC), specialist providers of governance, risk and compliance services, announces its launch following a management buyout of Cordium Asia Limited formerly doing business as ACA Compliance Group (ACA).

Cognitive GRC provides governance, risk and compliance advisory and housekeeping support to firms licensed in Hong Kong. Cognitive GRC's clients include start-ups, spinouts and established international firms expanding operations to Asia, as well as established overseas investment managers with a presence in Asia. Cognitive will continue to partner with ACA for U.S. and UK compliance and regulatory consulting, GIPS® verification and performance services, cyber, risk and RegTech solutions.

"Our brand change reflects the existing practice deliverables and the continuing improvements we bring by partnering with high-caliber clients and service providers. Our cognitive knowledge allows us to work with our clients to address the behavioral challenges to achieving good governance risk and compliance outcomes. We look forward to continuing to support our clients with an enhanced strategic focus on Asia. We are grateful for the continuing support of ACA Compliance Group, which provides services and tools to achieve the proven compliance results that we know so well," said Derek McGibney, Managing Director, Cognitive GRC.

"We are extremely grateful for the warm response we have received from our clients on this change and look forward to continuing to deliver our current solutions" Beate Ly, Managing Director, Cognitive GRC

Shvetank Shah, CEO at ACA Compliance Group, commented, ACA is a governance, risk and compliance business that constantly works to enhance core services across our portfolio. As Cognitive GRC is headed up by former ACA colleagues, we are familiar with the high levels of professionalism and knowledge provided and we are confident that clients will continue to receive the standard of service that they have experienced to date. We wish Cognitive GRC great success with their new venture and look forward to working with them in the future."

Cognitive GRC welcomes enquiries on the new business from client and press.

CFA Institute does not endorse, promote or warrant the accuracy or quality of ACA Compliance Group. GIPS® is a registered trademark owned by CFA Institute.

-ENDS-

About Cognitive GRC Limited

Cognitive GRC Limited has operated in Hong Kong since 2014. The business will continue to be run by the existing team and headed by Derek McGibney, who has worked in the global financial services industry for twenty-two years, working for compliance advisory, investment managers, and broker firms in London, Ireland, New York and Hong Kong. Derek McGibney will be joined at the management level by Beate Ly, who has eight years of financial services experience having worked in compliance advisory, asset management, wealth management and professional services firms in Hong Kong, Germany and Luxembourg. Both will be supported by their former ACA team members to deliver best in class solutions.

www.cognitivegrc.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognitive-grc-limited-launches-following-management-buyout-of-cordium-asia-limited-301085518.html

SOURCE Cognitive GRC