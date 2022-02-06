Cognizant Technology Solutions' (NASDAQ:CTSH) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.27

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 13% on the 1st of March to US$0.27. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Cognizant Technology Solutions' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$0.60 in 2017 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.9% over that duration. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

We Could See Cognizant Technology Solutions' Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Cognizant Technology Solutions has grown earnings per share at 9.7% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Cognizant Technology Solutions' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Cognizant Technology Solutions is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Cognizant Technology Solutions that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

    Double-digit gains across the board have investors asking: Is the next bull market rally in crypto underway?

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesStatement on Publishing ErrorNFTs Are the Ticket to New York’s Newest Social ClubsSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, citing a panoply of evidence

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

    These solid income stocks sport above-average yields and have plenty of growth opportunities to exploit.

  • Kohl's adopts 'poison pill', says buyout offers undervalue it

    Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp offered to buy the department-store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share. Without naming its suitors, Kohl's said on Thursday the offers did not adequately reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 REITs Could Make You a Millionaire

    Setting aside $100 a month for each of these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make you a millionaire in the span of just over three decades. The first REIT here is W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). A $1,000 investment in W.P. Carey 10 years ago would have grown to $3,100 today, which works out to a 12% annual return.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Soar 150% to 180%, According to Wall Street

    Also, companies capable of rising that much within just 12 months tend to be risky, which means it is essential for investors to proceed with caution when investing in them. With that in mind, let's look at two stocks that could more than double in the next year if we go by price targets set forth by Wall Street analysts: Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Planet 13 Holdings produces and sells various cannabis products.

  • Cathie Wood, Down Big Lately, Answers Her Investors, and Critics

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.

  • Interest Rates Soared on the Jobs News. Why Stock Investors Should Worry.

    The yield on 2-year Treasury debt rose to 1.3% from 1.22% just before the government released a surprisingly upbeat report on employment.

  • Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has historically been a safe, market-beating stock to own. Should investors be worried about the stock, or is AbbVie likely to continue outperforming the market? AbbVie released its fourth-quarter earnings earlier this month.

  • Rivian Rescued Amazon Earnings. It Will Ruin Them Next Time.

    Amazon.com 's huge earnings beat was mostly driven by gains on its Rivian Automotive holdings. Ford Motor owns Rivian stock too, but its shares didn't get the Rivian bounce.

  • Big money trouble with Alaska’s $80 billion oil fund

    A major political row has broken out at Alaska’s Permanent Fund, the state’s giant $82 billion oil fund, where the firing of the CEO has led to senate hearings, threats of lawsuits, and now an official inquiry. At the heart of the matter: Control over the state’s enormous pot of gold, whose value is equal to more than $100,000 for every state resident. Alaska set up the Permanent Fund in the 1970s, when the state’s oil began to flow, to save and invest oil revenues for the future.