Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) investors are sitting on a loss of 60% if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) share price up 13% in a single quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 60% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Cognyte Software saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cognyte Software shareholders are happy with the loss of 60% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.4%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 13% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cognyte Software better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Cognyte Software , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

