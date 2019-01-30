How Do Cogobuy Group’s (HKG:400) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we’ll look at Cogobuy Group (HKG:400) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Cogobuy Group:

0.022 = CN¥359m ÷ (CN¥5.4b – CN¥1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Cogobuy Group has an ROCE of 2.2%.

Does Cogobuy Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Cogobuy Group’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 3.2% average in the Online Retail industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Cogobuy Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

As we can see, Cogobuy Group currently has an ROCE of 2.2%, less than the 21% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

SEHK:400 Last Perf January 30th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Cogobuy Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Cogobuy Group’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Cogobuy Group has total assets of CN¥5.4b and current liabilities of CN¥1.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 25% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

Our Take On Cogobuy Group’s ROCE

That's not a bad thing, however Cogobuy Group has a weak ROCE and may not be an attractive investment.