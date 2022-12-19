Cohasset man accused of chain-saw attack sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation

Brien Buckley, of Cohasset, was arraigned Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, on charges stemming from an incident involving a chain saw attack at the Cohasset police station.

QUINCY − A Cohasset man was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court after police say he tried to cut through the door of the town's police station with a chainsaw, then barricaded himself inside a Cushing Road home with his two children, ages 3 and 4.

Judge Mark S. Coven sent Brien Buckley, 35, of 37 Cushing Road in Cohasset, to Bridgewater State Hospital to be examined for competency and criminal responsibility.

Addressing the court, Dr. Nicholas Petrou said Buckley acknowledged a long history of psychiatric issues, including numerous prior evaluations.

Petrou said Buckley called Cohasset police over the weekend to ask them to baby-sit his children. He then asked for an ambulance to watch his children. Buckley said "his children are both blind, and no one besides him thinks they are blind," Petrou said.

Heavy police presence outside house in Cohasset. Man barricaded inside with two children under five. Dec. 18, 2022.

"He is remarkably unfazed about being here under these circumstances," Petrou added, and recommended further evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

The court ordered Buckley to have no contact with his children or their mother. As the order was explained to him, Buckley muttered incoherently.

Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Robert Stewart reserved the right to revoke bail on a second case involving Buckley from Aug. 30 pending his evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. In August, Cohasset police brought a criminal complaint against Buckley on charges of domestic assault and battery and domestic assault and battery with strangulation.

Buckley was arrested Sunday night after an hours-long standoff with police. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of property damage, two counts of child endangerment, resisting arrest, driving to endanger, driving without a license, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and wanton destruction of a tree, authorities said.

According to the police report, Buckley drove over the lawn of the police station on Sunday afternoon. He got out of his red dump truck, revving a gas-powered chainsaw. Police say he began destroying a package of boots delivered outside the door, and then began to carve his phone number and the words "good luck" into the door with the chain saw. The civilian desk attendant locked herself in the sergeant's office, the report said.

Police said Buckley struck a tree in front of the police station as he fled, causing damage to the dump truck. Officers tracked him to his apartment above the garage at 37 Cushing Drive, where he reportedly began yelling incoherently out the window while waving the chainsaw at police. He was seen with a child in his hands approaching the window, the report stated.

A "tactical alert" was issued at 2:55 p.m., which drew police officers in from surrounding towns, including Hingham, Hull, Scituate and Norwell.

A regional SWAT team and hostage negotiators from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council were called to the scene. After hours of negotiations, police said Buckley became more erratic and SWAT supervisors got permission to go into the home due to the danger to the children.

Throughout the standoff, police said Buckley was throwing down objects onto SWAT vehicles, including toys, blood-soaked toilet paper, a knife and a plastic dinosaur.

Officers used Tasers to arrest Buckley, who allegedly resisted arrest. The children, who weren't wearing shirts, were taken from the home and wrapped in blankets by police. They were then reunited with their mother and grandfather at the scene. Neither was injured.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley told media outlets that the man, later identified as Buckley, was taken to South Shore Hospital for a mental health evaluation Sunday night.

On Aug. 30, Cohasset responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Buckley. The mother of Buckley's two children reported to officers that an argument began when Buckley was late for a scheduled visitation. The woman said Buckley grabbed her throat and walked her backwards to the bathroom, choking her. Buckley reportedly released her neck and went into the children's room to wish them goodnight before fleeing.

Buckley is due back in court Jan. 6, although Judge Coven said it's likely more time would be needed for the evaluation.

