Cohasset man indicted on charges of murdering wife due back in court

Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife in January 2023, is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Tuesday on unrelated art fraud charges.

The sentencing comes after Walshe pleaded guilty in 2021 to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings.

According to a report from WCVB, the length of his sentencing will depend on how the judge rules on other accusations of fraud that Walshe is accused of committing, which are also separate from the pending murder case, in which Walshe is accused of killing his wife, Ana, in their Cohasset home. Her body has never been found and a trial date has not been scheduled yet.

Walshe's art fraud scheme defrauded his victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Walshe was set to be sentenced to time served after pleading guilty in the art fraud case. Before that could happen, however, the judge in the case stopped the proceedings after a check from Walshe bounced.

That led to a new federal investigation into whether Walshe hid assets to avoid paying his victims back.

He is also facing allegations that he defrauded his late father's estate.

Friends and relatives of his father, Dr. Thomas Walshe, accused Brian Walshe of going into his father's home in Hull and destroying his will so he could take over the estate.

Murder suspect Brian Walshe of Cohasset is arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court Thursday, April 27, 2023.

He was subsequently named as representative of his father's estate, which allowed him to withdraw more than $100,000 from his father's account and sell his father's paintings, jewelry and other items. Walshe was preparing to sell the house when friends and relatives of Thomas Walshe brought an action in Plymouth Probate Court, according to WCVB.

In the art fraud case, federal prosecutors are asking the judge to say that Walshe obstructed justice and sentence him to 30 months in prison.

Walshe's attorney, Tracy Miner, said in court filings there was no obstruction of justice, and her client should receive the original sentence of time served.

