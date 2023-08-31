‘Horrible tragedy:’ DA investigating death of 2-year-old boy crushed by equipment in Cohasset

Cohasset Police Chief investigating the death of a 2-year-old-boy in Cohasset, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office confirms.

A 2 year old was killed in Cohasset. A representative for the Norfolk District Attorney's Office confirms that state police from that office are part of the investigation.@Boston25 pic.twitter.com/sBeYx93AIU — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) August 31, 2023

Emergency crews investigating the area near Hajj Auto Service on South Main Street where the young boy was found suffering from serious injuries, police officials said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The 2-year-old boy was with his grandfather, who is an owner of the auto shop, when a large piece of a truck a man was operating fell on him, police said.

The boys grandfather rushed him to the police station around 12:30 p.m. to get help after the accident. The boy was then transported to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the accident does not appear to be criminal.

An investigation into who was operating the equipment remains ongoing.

OSHA responding to investigate accident as well.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Police and Detectives scour the scene where a young child was killed today in an accident behind a gas station on Main Street in Cohasset. We’re expecting an update from the police chief at 4:30. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/Jmr0muwSwU — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) August 31, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW