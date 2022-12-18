Man tries to enter Cohasett police station with chainsaw, residents told to shelter in place

Cohasset police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a man attempted to enter the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw. The man then fled the police station and barricaded himself in a home with two children present.

At 3:40 p.m., Cohasset police told residents living within a quarter-mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road to shelter in place while officers attempted to negotiate with the man, according to Police Chief Bill Quigley.

12/18/2022 3:40 PM -- Cohasset Police have issued a shelter in place for for anyone living within a quarter mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road in Cohasset. Police are on scene in the area. An update will be posted here with more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Hu6lSZDBWB — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) December 18, 2022

Police are still on scene attempting to negotiate peacefully with the man.

