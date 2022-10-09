Police use dogs, drones, helicopter to search for missing hunter in Cohasset

Joseph Whooley, age 56, did not return from a hunting excursion in the Lily Pond area of Cohasset.

This is a developing story.

COHASSET – Police have been searching for a missing hunter in the woods around Lily Pond since Saturday evening.

Police said Joseph Whooley, 56, has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

After K9 officers had found no signs of Whooley by 2:45 a.m., a full air and ground search, including drones and a State Police helicopter, began after 6:45 a.m.

Temperatures in the area dropped to a low of 37 degrees Sunday morning, according to localconditions.com.

Whooley was described as 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Carhartt pants and a black Northeastern University sweatshirt, and might be wearing camouflage.

Police asked people to call 911 with any information.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Police search Cohasset woods for missing hunter