Cohasset's Brian Walshe faces sentencing in art fraud case as he awaits murder trial

The Cohasset man accused of murder in the death of his wife is scheduled to be sentenced in a federal art fraud case Feb. 22.

Brian Walshe, who is accused of killing his wife, Ana, had pleaded guilty in April 2021 to charges of selling two counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings. But sentencing was delayed partly because of accusations that Walshe stole from his late father's estate.

As reported by WCVB, Walshe's lawyer and prosecutors came to an agreement in court Monday as to how those accusations could affect his sentencing in the art fraud case.

During Monday's hearing, Walshe's lawyer, Tracy Miner, and prosecutor Timothy Moran asked the judge to allow them to present undisputed facts regarding the probate case, after which the judge would decide whether those facts constituted obstruction of justice.

The judge's decision on the obstruction of justice matter could affect Walshe's final sentencing.

Walshe, who was not in court Monday, is in state custody facing charges of murdering and unlawfully disposing of his wife's body.

