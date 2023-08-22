Cohen knocks Trump for not paying alleged co-conspirators’ legal bills: ‘Donald is an idiot’

Michael Cohen, who served as former President Trump’s personal attorney, called the former president an “idiot” for not paying his alleged co-conspirators’ legal bills in the Georgia election case.

Cohen questioned Monday why Trump would not pay the legal bills for his other co-defendants who were indicted in Fulton County, Ga. — such as attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

“Donald’s an idiot,” Cohen told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source.” “Let me just be very clear: When it comes to paying money, he is truly an idiot. He has not learned yet that … three people you don’t want to throw under the bus like that: your lawyer, your doctor and your mechanic. Because one way or the other, you’re going to go down the hill and there’ll be no brakes.”

He added that he believes Trump should “absolutely” be paying the legal bills for Giuliani.

“Allegedly, from Rudy’s own mouth, he claims that he has smoking gun information about Donald,” Cohen said. “Well, if that’s true, I strongly suggest Rudy … I don’t have to suggest anything to Rudy.”

“He’s the one that basically came up with this concept of strong-arming when he was the head of the Southern District of New York,” he added, “He’s going to need to speak, and he’s going to need to speak before everybody else does.”

Cohen’s comments came after Ellis publicly questioned Monday why the super PAC MAGA Inc. is not paying for her defense.

“I was reliably informed Trump isn’t funding any of us who are indicted,” Ellis wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Would this change if he becomes the nominee? Why then, not now? I totally agree this has become a bigger principle than just one man. So why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?”

Trump and 18 other defendants were charged last week in Georgia related to their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Like Trump, Giuliani faces 13 charges, including six charges in connection with a scheme to submit the false slate of pro-Trump electors, as well as a racketeering charge.

Ellis faces two charges over her alleged role in the effort: racketeering and socializing a public officer to violate their oath, in connection with her attendance at a Dec. 3 Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing.

