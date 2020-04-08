Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2020

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $57.4 billion as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of $11.9 billion from assets under management at February 29, 2020. Net inflows of $109 million were offset by market depreciation of $11.7 billion and distributions of $285 million

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)






 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

 

Net

Market

Appreciation

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

2/29/2020

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

3/31/2020

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$9,678

$48

($1,827)

($107)

$7,792

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,449

(193)

(1,051)

-

4,205

  Advisory

14,596

913

(2,461)

-

13,048

Total Institutional Accounts

29,723

768

(5,339)

(107)

25,045

Open-end Funds

30,133

(592)

(4,846)

(134)

24,561

Closed-end Funds

9,407

(67)

(1,533)

(44)

7,763

Total AUM

$69,263

$109

($11,718)

($285)

$57,369

 

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

