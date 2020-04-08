NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $57.4 billion as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of $11.9 billion from assets under management at February 29, 2020. Net inflows of $109 million were offset by market depreciation of $11.7 billion and distributions of $285 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
2/29/2020
|
Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
3/31/2020
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$9,678
|
$48
|
($1,827)
|
($107)
|
$7,792
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,449
|
(193)
|
(1,051)
|
-
|
4,205
|
Advisory
|
14,596
|
913
|
(2,461)
|
-
|
13,048
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
29,723
|
768
|
(5,339)
|
(107)
|
25,045
|
Open-end Funds
|
30,133
|
(592)
|
(4,846)
|
(134)
|
24,561
|
Closed-end Funds
|
9,407
|
(67)
|
(1,533)
|
(44)
|
7,763
|
Total AUM
|
$69,263
|
$109
|
($11,718)
|
($285)
|
$57,369
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-march-2020-301037807.html
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.