NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $57.4 billion as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of $11.9 billion from assets under management at February 29, 2020. Net inflows of $109 million were offset by market depreciation of $11.7 billion and distributions of $285 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 2/29/2020 Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 3/31/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $9,678 $48 ($1,827) ($107) $7,792 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,449 (193) (1,051) - 4,205 Advisory 14,596 913 (2,461) - 13,048 Total Institutional Accounts 29,723 768 (5,339) (107) 25,045 Open-end Funds 30,133 (592) (4,846) (134) 24,561 Closed-end Funds 9,407 (67) (1,533) (44) 7,763 Total AUM $69,263 $109 ($11,718) ($285) $57,369

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-march-2020-301037807.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.