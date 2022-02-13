Cohen Veterans Network Shares 2nd Annual Lessons in Love from Military Couples

Cohen Veterans Network Shares 2nd Annual Lessons in Love from Military Couples

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2022

CVN Asks: What Can Civilian Couples Learn from Military Couples When It Comes to Love and Relationships?

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deployments. Reintegration. Frequent relocations. Military couples face situations not typically experienced by their civilian counterparts. Now, add on top of that the continued uncertainty around COVID-19 and everyday stressors such as work, kids, finances, etc. Yet, despite these challenging circumstances many military couples are able to thrive. This February, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families, is sharing its 2nd annual Lessons in Love from Military Couples that anyone can employ to strengthen their relationship.

Military spouse, Hanna in Honolulu, HI, shares her #MilitaryLessonsInLove: &quot;This year we celebrated our 10-year anniversary. We marked the occasion by getting professional photos taken of us. Sometimes military families miss out on celebrating special occasions and holidays together, so I make it a point to celebrate EVERYTHING big or small from anniversaries to birthdays to getting an award in school. Celebrations make EVERYTHING more meaningful and memorable for us as a couple and family.&quot;
Military spouse, Hanna in Honolulu, HI, shares her #MilitaryLessonsInLove: "This year we celebrated our 10-year anniversary. We marked the occasion by getting professional photos taken of us. Sometimes military families miss out on celebrating special occasions and holidays together, so I make it a point to celebrate EVERYTHING big or small from anniversaries to birthdays to getting an award in school. Celebrations make EVERYTHING more meaningful and memorable for us as a couple and family."

"Military couples and families are resilient as they're often faced with the need to adapt to changing circumstances," says Cohen Veterans Network CEO & President Dr. Anthony Hassan. "All couples can benefit from listening to their stories and learning from their varied experiences."

Lessons in Love from Military Couples consists of several components aimed at highlighting the unique experiences of military couples and their universal lessons in love. It includes:

  • Lessons in Love from Military Couples Infographic - What are some strategies anyone can utilize to bolster their marriage or partnership? CVN clinicians share tips derived from their work with military couples.

  • #MilitaryLessonsInLove Anecdotes - Veterans and military spouse staff members across the network are sharing relationship anecdotes on social media. All are invited to join in on the conversation by using #MilitaryLessonsInLove.

  • Lessons in Love Facebook Live - On February 14th at 2:30pm EST, military spouses from around the country will discuss their relationships as they relate to military life. A CVN clinician will also be on hand to provide relationship advice.

In addition to other services, CVN provides couples counseling to post-9/11 veterans and active duty service members and their spouses or partners across its network of 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics. Since its inception, CVN has provided couples therapy to over 6,000 individuals. Approximately 20% of CVN clients are currently participating in couple's therapy. CVN's confidential care is available in-person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

"It takes time, effort and attention to sustain a healthy relationship," said Hassan. "Our couples counseling is an incredibly important service offering as we fill the gaps in care in support of the entire military family."

For more on Lessons in Love from Military Couples including anecdotes from military spouses and relationship tips, visit Cohen Veterans Network's blog.

ABOUT THE COHEN VETERANS NETWORK
Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network Learn more about CVN here.

