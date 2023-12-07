Coho salmon numbers smash records as 40K return to Upper Willamette Basin. Why it matters

Travis Woerner, a student at Western Oregon University, shows off a coho he caught on the North Santiam River with fishing guide Mike Ferris.

The number of coho salmon that returned to the Upper Willamette Basin in 2023 smashed previous records and provided a bright spot for anglers seeking hook the delicious but enigmatic fish.

Just under 40,000 coho have passed fish counters at Willamette Falls this September, October, November and December. That breaks the previous record of 24,000 in 2021 and obliterates the 20 year average of 12,000 fish per year.

Once known as the "ghost fish" of the Willamette, because its runs would come and go seemingly at random, the last few years have seen growing numbers and expanded territory.

Coho have been a bright spot in an otherwise bleak outlook among Oregon’s anadromous fish. Statewide, they're doing better than chinook and steelhead, and that's particularly true in the Willamette Basin.

“It’s somewhat of a mystery,” said Jeff Ziller, district fish biologist for the Upper Willamette Basin, about why coho are thriving while other oceangoing fish struggle. “It seems to be a combination of, first off that they’re finding better places in the ocean to feed. And second, they’re utilizing good spawning and rearing habitat in the rivers that steelhead and chinook maybe aren't using.

“In the Willamette Valley, this is a fish that’s had its fits and starts, but in the last five years, they’re getting more and more consistent. It’s a really interesting evolutionary trend.”

Not native to the Upper Willamette

Coho are native to many of Oregon's rivers, but oddly enough, they're not native to the Upper Willamette Basin, a watershed that includes numerous tributaries such as the Santiam, McKenzie and main and Middle Fork Willamette.

Historically, only winter steelhead and spring chinook salmon could migrate above Willamette Falls on high water flows and are considered native. Coho never took that journey naturally, according to officials.

There are lots of theories on how coho got established — including rogue anglers “Johnny-Appleseeding” small tributaries with coho smolts to illegally kick-start the population. The official line from ODFW is this current run is the remnants of old stocking programs from the 1950s and 1960s.

“In the old days, we released a lot of coho in the Upper Willamette, but it never amounted to much — they never established,” Ziller said. “Over the decades, we've had some oddball years where their numbers would spike, but then they’d go back down and it wasn’t consistent.

“Now, that might have changed. They might be here to stay in a more significant way.”

A coho salmon after being caught by a fisherman.

Anglers taking some notice, but run not widely known

North Santiam River fishing guide Mike Ferris has been tracking the rise of coho with enthusiasm and has brought out clients to target the fish. Because coho aren’t a protected species in the Upper Willamette, anglers are allowed to keep two per day.

Ferris said the coho could be a bright spot on the Santiam, since it has been a struggle to catch legal hatchery summer steelhead or spring chinook.

“I personally believe that this run of coho is getting better than our most recent runs of spring chinook,” he said. “I didn't even touch a spring chinook this year and have all but given up on targeting the hatchery summer steelhead run that we used to have back in the ‘good old days.’ The people who I take fishing just want to catch a nice big fish.”

Ferris said he’s been surprised that more anglers and guides aren’t taking notice of the growing coho runs.

“It's somewhat confusing to me that not many people seem to be paying attention to this recent phenomenon as none of our members or my fishing buddies have mentioned anything about going fishing or doing anything else about taking advantage of these numbers,” Ferris said.

Coho expanding their territory all the way into McKenzie

The coho that make it above Willamette Falls have traditionally stayed in the lower end of the Upper Willamette Basin, spawning and migrating into streams such as the mainstem Willamette, Rickreall Creek, Tualatin River, Yamhill River and the Santiam.

But as their numbers exploded this year, they began migrating upstream, even making it into the McKenzie River, said Ziller.

“This year we had around 50 go over the Leaburg Dam (on the McKenzie), and we’d never seen that before,” he said. “There’s no question that as you get a bigger and bigger population, there’s always a percentage that start to pioneer new regions.”

Coho taking advantage of Willamette 'slow water' habitat

One reason coho might be finding greater success in the Upper Willamette is their ability to make use of slower, backwater habitat to spawn and rear, Ziller said.

“They’re able to utilize some of those slower, backwater habitats that aren’t really used by chinook and steelhead,” Ziller said. “We see that in the Coast Range as well — they can take advantage of that slow-water, almost marshy or brackish habitat."

Coho also appear to be doing better when they migrate to the ocean, although it's not clear why, Ziller said.

Declines in wild spring chinook salmon in the Upper Willamette Basin.

Billions proposed to boost chinook, steelhead

The coho boom comes in marked contrast to the continued decline of endangered winter steelhead and spring chinook. The status of the latter two fish is so dire the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning billions to retrofit Willamette Valley dams so that endangered spring chinook and winter steelhead can reach habitat above the dams and migrate back down.

A court-ordered drawdown at Green Peter Reservoir and Lookout Point, meant to help spring chinook passage, has brought major problems for downstream communities such as Sweet Home, Lebanon and Lowell by fouling their drinking water.

'So muddy it looks like pudding': Sweet Home grapples with drinking water amid drawdown

Coho appear to be thriving by spawning and rearing in habitat below the dams, Ziller said.

Are the coho bad for endangered chinook runs?

One difficult question for state fish biologists is whether coho might be bad for native salmon and steelhead. They are technically an invasive species, former ODFW deputy inland fish chief Bruce McIntosh told the Statesman Journal in 2019.

Coho can compete with native fish for nutrients or spawning ground, he said at the time.

Ziller said the status of coho is an “active discussion.” He noted coho and spring chinook aren’t in the river at quite the same time and don’t overlap too much. That said, as they expand, they could use habitat meant for springers.

“The bottom line is that we don’t know the effect of having their numbers growing will have,” he said. “And right now we don’t have a whole lot of control over it. It could be that they compete in separate realms and don’t impact each other’s overall numbers. We just don’t know.”

A coho salmon caught by Bob Lusk on the North Santiam River.

How to catch the coho

Coho are 12 to 16 pounds, a classic chrome color, and anglers are allowed to harvest two per day. The best fishing for them tends to be in October and early November.

Longtime Santiam angler Bob Lusk told the Statesman Journal in 2019 he targets deep and slow waters, off the main current, even getting into sloughs on the far edges of the stream.

Lusk said he uses a #3 Blue Fox lure with a splash of pink, along with a blue pilot wiggle wart.

“They have the best meat I’ve ever had,” Lusk said. “We ate one for Thanksgiving a few years ago and, boy, it tasted better than any turkey we’ve ever tasted.”

Travis Woerner, left, a student at Western Oregon University, shows off a coho that he caught on the North Santiam River with fishing guide Mike Ferris. His father, John Woerner, is on the right.

Coho legends and tall tales

While ODFW maintains today’s coho are remnants of old stocking programs, others suggest more colorful origin stories.

Lusk said that decades ago, wildlife officials dumped coho into Detroit and Big Cliff reservoirs to see if the fish could survive going through the turbines of the dam. Apparently they did survive, he said, and helped kick-start a population in the North Santiam.

Lusk also heard somebody emptied a truckload of coho smolts into Stout Creek, a small tributary of the North Santiam between Mehama and Stayton.

"You can see them spawning in these little sidestreams and ditches," Lusk said.

The final legend — about a Robin Hood-esque bandit stealing coho smolts from a fish hatchery and planting them in the river — is also heard in the Santiam Canyon and elsewhere.

Here to stay?

Ziller said there are signs coho numbers may continue to grow.

Of this year’s nearly 40,000 coho, around 11,000 of them were “jacks” — males that return a year earlier than others and tend to be smaller.

“A large number of jacks usually does a pretty good job forecasting a large number of adults the next year,” Ziller said. “The fact we had 11,000 jacks this year (also a record), that could mean we have an even bigger run of adults next year.”

In other words, this year’s coho record might not stand for long.

