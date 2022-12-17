Cohort's (LON:CHRT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 14th of February to £0.0425, which will be 10% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.0385. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Cohort's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Cohort's dividend was only 47% of earnings, however it was paying out 570% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 1.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Cohort Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.029 total annually to £0.122. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Cohort has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On Cohort's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cohort that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Cohort not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

